Climate crisis, imperialism intertwined with Palestine genocide

Warning: Destroyed buildings after an Israeli air strike in a residential area of the Al-Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza, on 13 December 2023. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Getty Images

Colombian President Petro said at the climate summit, COP 28, in Dubai last year that “Genocide and barbaric acts unleashed against the Palestinian people is what await those who are fleeing the south because of the climate crisis … What we see in Gaza is the rehearsal of the future.”

The impacts of the global climate crisis are differentiated through class, gender and racial lines, as well as between urban and rural areas, North/imperial cores versus South/peripheries. They are also distinguishable through coloniser-colonised lines.

Palestinians and Israelis inhabit the same terrain but there is a huge disparity because Israel settler-colonialism has grabbed, plundered and controlled most resources from land to water to energy and has developed, on the backs of Palestinians and with the support of imperialist powers, the technology that will help to relieve some of the impacts of the climate crisis.

The genocide in Gaza can be a harbinger of worse things to come if we don’t organise and fight back vigorously. The empire and its global ruling classes would be willing to sacrifice millions of black and brown bodies as well as white working-class people so they can continue accumulating capital, amassing wealth and maintaining their domination.

Capitalism has always been a system of unpaid costs. The costs are systematically externalised and shifted somewhere else: a) to women and carers in terms of social reproduction that is largely unpaid, b) from urban to rural areas, c) from North to South where sacrifice zones are created, a dynamic facilitated through dehumanisation, othering and racism; and d) externalising costs to nature and treating it for centuries as an entity to dominate and plunder, if not to commodify but also considering it as a waste sink. This led to the ecological and climate crisis.

Global climate justice and Palestine’s liberation

It may feel misplaced or even not appropriate to talk about climate and ecological issues in the context of genocide in Gaza, but that there are important intersections between the climate crisis and the Palestinian struggle for liberation. In fact, I would say that there will be no global climate justice without the liberation of Palestine and that the Palestinian liberation is also a struggle to save the Earth and humanity. This is not mere sloganeering, and I will explain in the paragraphs below.

First, Palestine today perfectly demonstrates the ugliness of the current system and concentrates its deadly contradictions. It also shows its tendency to be moving towards the usage of cruel outright violence on a large scale. Philosopher and writer Gramsci said: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born … In this interregnum, a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.

Second, what is taking place today in Gaza is not just genocide. I am not sure we have the right terminology to describe all the destruction and death unleashed today on Palestinians. Notwithstanding this observation, what is also happening is an ecocide or what some described as a holocide, which is the annihilation of an entire social and ecological fabric.

Third, the genocidal war in Gaza as well as other wars also highlight the role of war and the military-industrial complex in exacerbating the ecological and climate crisis. The United States army on its own is the single largest institutional emitter in the world, larger than whole Western countries such as Denmark and Portugal. In the first two months of the war in Gaza, Israel’s emissions were higher than the annual emissions of at least 20 countries. About half of these were from weapons transportation by the US to Israel. The US is not only an active player in the genocide but also a significant contributor to the ecocide taking place in Palestine.

Fourth — and this is my main argument (based on the work of Adam Hanieh and Andreas Malm) — we cannot dissociate the struggle against fossil capitalism and US-led imperialism from the struggle to liberate Palestine. Israel as a Euro-American settler-colony in the Middle East is an imperial advanced outpost. Alexander Haig, US secretary of state under Richard Nixon, put it bluntly: “Israel is the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not even have one American soldier and is located in a critical region for American national security.”

The Middle East as key nodal point in the global fossil regime

The importance of the Middle East in the global capitalist economy cannot be overstated. Not only does the region today play a major role in mediating new global networks of trade, logistics, infrastructure and finance, it is also a key nodal point in the global fossil fuel regime and plays an integral role in keeping fossil capitalism intact through its oil and gas supplies. In fact, the region remains the central axis of world hydrocarbon markets, with a total share of global oil production standing at about 35% in 2022.

Israel has also been seeking to play a role as an energy hub in the East Mediterranean (through newly discovered gas fields such as Tamar and Leviathan), an aspiration bolstered by the EU’s attempts to diversify its energy sources away from Russia in the context of the War in Ukraine. The genocide that Israel is carrying out wasn’t an obstacle for granting licences to various fossil fuel companies to explore for more gas in the first weeks of the genocidal war.

Two main pillars today form the edifice of US hegemony in the region: Israel and the oil-rich Gulf monarchies. Israel as the number one ally in the region plays a fundamental role in maintaining the domination of the US-led empire in the region (and beyond) as well as its control of its vast fossil fuel resources, mainly in the Gulf and Iraq.

It is within this framework that we need to understand the US and its allies’ efforts in politically and economically integrating Israel in the region from a dominant position: pioneering technology, weaponry and surveillance material but also water desalination, food production through agribusiness and energy.

The normalisation deals between Israel and other Arab countries go back to the Camp David Accords of 1978 between Israel and Egypt and to the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel in 1994. A second wave of normalisation, the Donald Trump-brokered Abraham Accords, took place in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates , Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Before the 7 October attacks, it was expected that Saudi Arabia and Israel, under the patronage of the US, would sign a similar deal cementing the US designs for the region. This would have liquidated, once and for all, the Palestinian cause. Hamas, an integral part of Palestinian resistance, disrupted these plans.

The Palestine liberation struggle is thus not merely a moral and human rights issue but is fundamentally and essentially a struggle against US-led imperialism and global fossil capitalism. There will be no climate justice without the dismantling of the deeply racist Zionist settler colony of Israel and without the overthrow of the reactionary Arab regimes, chiefly the Gulf monarchies.

Palestine is a global front against colonialism, imperialism, fossil capitalism and white supremacy. It is incumbent on all of us from climate justice activists to anti-racist organisations and anti-imperialist agitators to actively support Palestinians in their liberation struggle and uphold their undeniable right to resist by any means necessary.

The task in front of us is very challenging but as psychiatrist and political philosopher Frantz Fanon once exhorted us to do, we must discover our mission, fulfil it, and not betray it.

This is an edited version of a speech that Hamza Hamouchene gave at the Black Lives Matter Liberation Festival on 13 July in London. Hamouchene is a researcher at the Transnational Institute. He is the co-editor of Dismantling Green Colonialism: Energy and Climate Justice in the Arab Region.