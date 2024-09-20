Why the UN Pact of the Future must address global crises head-on

The United Nations' Summit of the Future on 22 and 23 September promises a bold new Pact for the Future

The United Nations’ Summit of the Future on 22 and 23 September promises a bold new Pact for the Future, a document that aims to guide global governance, peace, development and sustainability for decades. Yet, as we confront democratic backsliding, violent conflicts, and an accelerating climate crisis, the question remains: can multilateralism, in its current form, deliver meaningful change?

Civil society, once again invited to the sidelines, must be given a larger role if this pact is to address our most pressing problems and avoid becoming another tick-box exercise.

One of the biggest criticisms of modern multilateralism is its inability to confront the growing trend of democratic backsliding. Democracies around the world have seen threats to their institutions, often through the rise of populist leaders who undermine the rule of law and suppress fundamental freedoms. The UN Charter explicitly envisions peace, security, and human rights as core pillars. Yet, member states continue to violate these principles, either by direct action or inaction.

This disconnect between ideals and implementation erodes the legitimacy of multilateral bodies. Without strong action to reverse democratic decline, the Pact for the Future risks becoming rhetoric devoid of enforcement mechanisms. It is crucial that the pact integrates binding commitments to safeguard democratic processes and strengthens the rule of law across member states. Civil society, especially human rights organisations and watchdog groups should be empowered to monitor these commitments and ensure they are more than just words on paper.

Conflicts and inaction: The UN’s weakest link

Conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have laid bare the UN’s limitations in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. Despite multiple UN resolutions, ceasefires and peace talks, these conflicts rage on, with devastating humanitarian consequences. Inaction by member states, some of which fuel these conflicts either through arms sales or political alliances, underscores the impotence of multilateral action.

The Pact for the Future claims to address “international peace and security,” but the ongoing violence in these regions reveals the hollowness of such commitments. Without a clear mechanism to hold member states accountable for their role in perpetuating conflicts, the UN will continue to lose relevance. Peacebuilding efforts should prioritise diplomacy and local solutions, where civil society — already on the ground — plays a vital role.

In the context of these conflicts, civil society organisations should be granted greater leverage to mediate and hold member states accountable for breaches of international law. The UN must acknowledge that the future of peace is local and grassroots-driven. Including more civil society actors, particularly from conflict-affected areas, in peace negotiations is not just an option but a necessity.

The climate crisis: Civil society as the missing key

Climate activists, particularly youth movements, are understandably excited about the summit’s inclusion of climate as a key theme. Yet, the global response to climate change has been slow, marked by a reluctance to adopt legally binding commitments and a tendency to prioritise economic growth over environmental sustainability. Civil society has been pivotal in pushing for more aggressive climate action, but their influence remains limited to advocacy rather than decision-making.

The pact’s focus on “sustainable development” is welcome but must be expanded to reflect the urgency of the climate crisis. This can only happen if civil society is integrated into both the creation and implementation of climate policies. Youth-led climate movements, indigenous groups and NGOs have consistently highlighted solutions that are often sidelined in favour of more moderate, state-driven compromises. These actors should not be treated as mere observers or sideline participants but rather as equal partners in crafting policies. The future belongs to them, and they have the most to lose from inaction.

A new vision for multilateralism

The Summit of the Future offers an opportunity to rethink multilateralism for a new era. Transforming global governance, one of the summit’s key pillars, requires moving beyond state-centric diplomacy and embracing a more inclusive framework where civil society has real influence. This includes offering mechanisms for accountability, where NGOs, grassroots movements and marginalised communities can shape both the design and implementation of international agreements.

A truly transformative Pact for the Future must recognise that governments alone cannot solve the world’s most pressing problems. Democratic backsliding, conflicts and the climate crisis are all symptoms of a larger issue: a multilateral system that prioritises state interests over global cooperation. Civil society, especially those already entrenched in advocacy and humanitarian work, should have decision-making powers alongside states. Only through such inclusion can the UN hope to address these crises in a meaningful way.

The Summit of the Future has the potential to be a watershed moment for multilateralism. If civil society is given a larger role in shaping and implementing this pact, multilateralism could be reinvigorated, aligning global cooperation with the real needs of people worldwide. But without these critical reforms, the UN will continue to struggle with its relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism and youth participation in policy and decision-making.