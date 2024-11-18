Use Movember to take control of your health

Many men are ignorant of the risks and financial implications of cancers such as prostate and testicular. (Photo By BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The month of November, or rather Movember, is dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health issues, particularly prostate and testicular cancer. Since its inception in 2003, Movember has encouraged men to grow moustaches to spark conversations and raise funds for critical health initiatives.

Over the years, this movement has supported more than 1 300 men’s health projects globally, contributing significantly to research and awareness.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, both locally and globally, and it carries a lifetime risk of one in five in South Africa, according to the most recent National Cancer Registry. Testicular cancer, though less common, has seen a rise in younger men.

Despite this, many men remain unaware of their risk and the need for regular screenings.

Statistics on the prevalence of prostate cancer vary but some sources state that it accounts for up to a quarter of all male cancers in South Africa, with the average age of diagnosis at 65 years. Testicular cancer is rarer but is cited as the most common male cancer in adolescents and men up to the age of 35. While older men are more susceptible to prostate cancer, and testicular cancer is more prevalent in younger men, both types can and do affect men of all ages.

Early detection and timely treatment are crucial, as the success of treatment protocols and survival rates improve significantly with early diagnosis. Self-examination can assist with identifying testicular cancer, while a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test can detect signs of prostate cancer. Both types of cancer are highly treatable, especially if detected in their early stages, and survival rates are high.

Prostate and testicular cancer are typically classified as “prescribed minimum benefit” (PMB) conditions in South Africa, meaning medical aids must cover treatment according to the standard protocols offered in state hospitals.

However, this does not cover the full range of treatment options, such as biological cancer drugs, which can lead to medical expense shortfalls. Men can face out-of-pocket expenses for surgeries, therapies and other next-generation treatments that are not fully covered by their medical aid. Co-payments for certain treatments, and penalties for using non-designated service providers, can also leave patients with significant bills, even though treatment is covered under PMBs.

The financial strain of cancer treatment can add unnecessary stress to an already difficult situation. Gap cover serves as a financial safeguard, ensuring that men receive the best possible care without being burdened by medical expense shortfalls.

Medical aid schemes vary widely in their coverage and cancer benefit structures. Likewise, different gap cover policies offer varying degrees of protection. It is therefore critical for men to consult their financial advisers.

Movember is more than a campaign; it is a global call to action for men to take control of their health.

Tony Singleton is the chief executive of Turnberry Management Risk Solutions.