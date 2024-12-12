The EFF is not in a dead spiral, Dan Corder

The EFF did experience a slight decline in its share of the vote, dropping from 10.8% to 9.52%. But this decrease of 1.28% pales in comparison to the decline seen by the ANC. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In the Dan Corder Show aired on eNCA on 2 December, political commentator Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh was asked a series of questions about South African politics. One exchange stood out, where Corder asked Sizwe: “Is the EFF in a dead spiral?” He followed this up with the statement that “The EFF are the true victims of the MK party.”

First, Corder’s assertion that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in a “dead spiral” is both unsubstantiated and misleading. There is no factual basis for this assertion. In fact, the EFF has shown resilience in recent years, particularly with their performance in the 2019 general elections when it garnered nearly 10.8% of the national vote, reflecting a growth of over 300,000 new votes, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. This unexpected surge in support in that province shocked the EFF. And they have extensively reflected on this, associating it with the disgruntled “radical economic transformation (RET) faction in the ANC.

Now, turning to the 2024 general elections, the narrative becomes even more muddled. The EFF did experience a slight decline in its share of the vote, dropping from 10.8% to 9.52%. But this decrease of 1.28% pales in comparison to the decline seen by the ANC. The ANC suffered a staggering drop of more than 14%, from 57.50% in 2019 to just 40.19% in 2024. How, then, can Corder claim that the EFF is the “true victim” of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party when it is the ANC that has experienced the far more significant loss in support?

Corder’s framing of the MK party’s influence also lacks critical context. I acknowledge that its emergence did indeed affect both the ANC and the EFF, with both parties seeing a decrease in their electoral support. But it is essential to note that the EFF’s decline is marginal in comparison to the ANC’s loss. This alone raises doubts about Corder’s claim that the EFF is the “true victim”.

In addition, the tensions between the EFF and the MK party stem more from a personal party dynamic than from any major electoral shifts, which is a true test for such a determination. The conflict largely traces back to Floyd Shivambu’s departure from the EFF, which created ideological and factional divides. There is no substantial evidence to suggest that the EFF, as a political party, has been devastated by the MK party’s emergence. To argue otherwise is baseless and speculative.

The ANC’s electoral collapse cannot be ignored, yet there seems to be an ongoing effort to deflect attention from this crisis by focusing on the EFF’s minor electoral setbacks. To what end? one may ask. This narrative of the EFF’s alleged demise serves to mask the real story — the ANC is in deep political turmoil, and its support base has been severely eroded.

The portrayal of the EFF as a sinking ship while the ANC quietly faces its own crisis reflects a dangerous distortion of the political reality. Instead of confronting the ANC’s situation, the focus has been placed on a party that has proven its resilience and growth in recent years. This narrative is not only misleading but serves to protect the ruling party from scrutiny, distracting the public from the true state of South Africa’s political landscape.

Rather than perpetuating a misleading narrative, it is important to face the truth: the EFF is not dying, but the ANC’s political future is under threat. South Africans deserve an honest and accurate reflection of the political climate, not the perpetuation of false narratives designed to protect those in power.

Khothalang Moseli is a social and human rights activist writing in his individual capacity.