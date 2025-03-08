Response to ‘Israel uses water as a weapon of war in Gaza’

The author says that not only is Israel actively working to provide water to Gaza, even during conflict, it spends millions of dollars to make sure that the people in Gaza have access to water. Photo: Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Last week, Sõzarn Barday authored a misinformed article concerning the water situation in Gaza (Mail & Guardian, 25 February 2025). This response aims to rectify the claims presented in the article and to accurately represent the facts.

First, Israel’s conflict is not with the civilian population of Gaza, but rather with the terrorist organisation, Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2006, when they took power through a coup and prevented any elections for almost 20 years. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) upholds a clear distinction between these terrorist organisations and their infrastructure, and the civilian population in Gaza. As a general principle, the IDF maintains a clear distinction between its ongoing fight against terrorist organisations in Gaza and its commitment to minimising harm to uninvolved civilians, who are often used as a human shield and whose needs are neglected in order to arm the Hamas leaders. This principle is a central consideration in the IDF’s decision-making and operational planning processes.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) implements the government’s civilian policy within the territories of Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip. In this capacity, COGAT facilitates and coordinates regular humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, including the provision of food, water, medical supplies, shelter equipment and the refuelling of essential infrastructure throughout the region. Prior to the commencement of the war, Gaza’s water supply was derived from local pumping and desalination facilities.

Barday claims that Gazans survive on just nine litres of water a day. However, evidence indicates that Israel maintains the World Health Organisation’s minimum daily water requirement for individuals in conflict zones, which is 15 litres, and is currently assisting in expansion efforts to ensure there are no water shortages in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, Barday displays inaccuracy by stating, “Gaza’s water crisis is not just a consequence of war — it is a weapon of war, systematically used to deprive an entire population of life’s most essential resource.” This is inaccurate. Three water lines from Israel into Gaza are active (Birkat Sa’id, Bani Suheila, and the northern pipeline), supplying an average of 107 litres a person in northern Gaza, 34 litres a person in central Gaza, and 20 litres a person in southern Gaza.

Not only is Israel actively working to provide water to Gaza, even during conflict, it spends millions of dollars to make sure that the people in Gaza have access to water. Since the second week of the conflict, Israel has supplied water to Gaza through pipelines within Israeli territory. This includes sending Israeli teams to repair damaged lines during ongoing hostilities. A particular emphasis has been placed on preserving and reinforcing the water sector in Gaza to ensure optimal access to potable water for the local civilian population.

These actions, their outcomes, and ongoing monitoring underscore the commitment of the IDF and the State of Israel to improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They also reflect the consistent policy of enhancing and increasing the coordination of humanitarian aid and support for local humanitarian activities.

Adi Cohen-Hazanov is the deputy chief of mission at the Israeli embassy in South Africa.