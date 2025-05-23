Iran Expo 2025 is breaking records

Global markets: The Iran Expo held in the capital Tehran has attracted more than 3 000 traders from 111 countries, including South Africa, who are interested in importing non-oil products and investing in the country. Photos: Supplied

The 7th edition of the Iran Expo 2025 in Tehran was attended by 3 100 traders from 111 countries, presenting a different image of Iran to the world. This event went beyond being just a trade exhibition; it symbolised real synergy between the government and the private sector for the development of non-oil exports.

Last year, 2 400 traders and merchants from 94 countries participated in the exhibition, and domestic companies had the opportunity to secure their spots in the lead-up to the event.

For the 2025 Expo, which ran from 27 April to 2 May, because of unprecedented interest from domestic companies starting in late last year, more than 1 200 top export-oriented firms registered to participate across six product categories. But space constraints meant only about 800 companies were accommodated, leaving roughly 400 export companies unable to attend.

On the other hand, more than 4 300 traders and merchants confirmed their registration to attend the exhibition. Given the limited hotel capacity in Tehran, invitations were sent to more than 3 000 traders and merchants, the majority of whom arrived in Tehran, making traders from 111 countries guests of this exhibition.

The confirmed participation of 36 ministers — including those of trade, commerce and industry — alongside 24 deputy ministers, 30 presidents of chambers of commerce, and 98 heads of specialised trade associations, all leading high-ranking delegations to Tehran, is itself a testament to the significance and credibility of this exhibition.

Many of these delegations arrived with the goal of signing contracts. The nature and scale of this year’s reception, compared to the previous year, and the keen interest shown in collaborating with Iran, indicates a growing demand for Iranian goods in the global trade arena.

Despite the international threats and negative propaganda aimed at portraying the Islamic Republic as insecure and instilling fear of Iran, they are witnessing an overwhelming response from international traders — traders who have come specifically to sign commercial agreements with Iran. This clearly demonstrates that Iranian products are not only competitive but also in demand on a global scale.

The volume of export contracts signed during the Iran Expo has increased significantly, highlighting the pivotal role this event plays in facilitating export processes and creating new avenues for cooperation. Additionally, the presence of international traders has provided a platform for attracting foreign investment and transferring technology to the country.

For example, a few months ago, the chief executive of Zamzam Company announced the opening of its factory in Oman — an outcome of a contract signed with an Omani trader during Iran Expo 2023. This project was completed and launched in less than 20 months, showing what sustainable export truly means: not merely shipping a container of goods, but establishing a continuous commercial flow.

Furthermore, in various sectors such as food products and machinery, mining, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and knowledge-based products, numerous promising contracts have been signed. Many of these agreements have already moved beyond the memorandum of understanding stage and entered into execution

Two years ago, there were 10 product categories, but following assessments by experts from the Trade Promotion Organisation, the Expo organising committee and domestic trade specialists — as well as customs data and export infrastructure — the number of categories was reduced to six last year. This decision was based on factors such as market reception, export quality, export volume and financial turnover. All these elements were closely monitored to arrive at this new structure.

As in the previous edition, international traders were given the opportunity to visit production facilities. In addition, more than 300 commercial interpreters were recruited in six international languages — English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Spanish and French — to ensure smooth communication between parties.

The reduction in the number of product categories was solely because of space limitations at the Tehran International Exhibition Centre. Although it remains the country’s largest exhibition venue, even this facility is facing capacity constraints.

This year’s Iran Expo was more organised than the previous edition — both in terms of the opening ceremony and the execution of various sessions including B2B (business-to-business), G2G (government-to-government), and B2G (business-to-government) meetings. These sessions were conducted with greater order and efficiency.

The improved organisation of this year’s Iran Expo was evident from the moment a visitor entered the exhibition. While the energy and hustle of the crowd was palpable, everything appeared structured and well coordinated.

Planning for this year’s Iran Expo was more precise and goal-oriented compared with previous editions. Participant registration began in the middle of last year, and the selection of foreign traders was carried out with greater care. The main objective was to enhance the quality of attendees and focus on attracting genuine buyers who are truly interested in Iranian products — ultimately aiming to strengthen the country’s non-oil exports.

The first vice-president, who chairs the event’s policymaking council, has emphasised the need for comprehensive government support for the exhibition. Without a doubt, Iran Expo 2025 stands out as one of the most prominent examples of effective collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Iran Expo is not merely a trade-focused exhibition, it is a comprehensive platform for cultural, economic and industrial exchange between Iran and other countries. By showcasing Iran’s latest capabilities and technologies, this event provides domestic companies with an exceptional opportunity to introduce their brands on a global scale and enhance their position in international markets. At the same time, foreign businesses attending Iran Expo gained access to new trade opportunities, potential Iranian partners, contract signings and even investment in economic projects.

Under the 13th administration, the Iran Expo received full support, and now with the first vice-president chairing its policymaking council, all state institutions have aligned with this national project. Every entity was mobilised to transform Iran Expo 2025 into a symbol of synergy between the government and the private sector.

The Iran Expo has played a pivotal role in advancing the country’s non-oil exports. By fostering healthy competition among domestic producers, it has driven them to elevate the quality of their products and services. The exhibition has not only diversified Iran’s export commodities but also significantly boosted the nation’s foreign currency earnings.

Beyond its economic impact, the Iran Expo carries profound cultural significance. The participation of artists, artisans and cultural figures creates an ideal platform to introduce foreign visitors to Iran’s rich heritage and authentic civilisation. The Iran Expo presents the world with a compelling and realistic image of Iran — a secure, beautiful, progressive and hospitable nation.

Moreover, the concurrent hosting of the Africa Summit alongside the Iran Expo 2025 offered a golden opportunity to expand Iran’s economic ties with the African continent. African business leaders could directly engage with Iranian products and capabilities, while Iranian companies gained a strategic gateway to African markets.

A delegation of 81 business leaders from various parts of South Africa including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Mpumalanga participated in the expo, with many returning after successful interactions in previous years. There were 132 businesses that registered initially, a sharp increase from 2024 where only 25 South African business leaders and the president of the South African Chamber of Commerce participated. The areas of particular interest for South Africa included mining, petrochemicals and petroleum, food industries, tourism, agriculture, energy and construction. South Africa is also looking to enhance its relationship with Iran in the area of pharmaceutical and medical equipment as well as exploring the collaboration in medical education and research to improve the quality of healthcare services.

With the slogan “Safe and beautiful Iran”, Iran Expo 2025 presented a fresh image of the country’s economic potential with the hope of strengthening Iran’s foreign trade.