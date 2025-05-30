The team: The M&G’s Luke Feltham, Wendy Mosetlhi, Hoosain Karjieker and Marion Smith flank the ambassador of Azerbaijan Dr Huseyn Rahmili (centre).

The launch of The Diplomat, which took place on 16 May at the University of Pretoria’s Javett Art Centre, was attended by the ambassadors and embassy staff of more than 45 embassies.

Hoosain Karjieker, chief executive of the Mail & Guardian, opened the event by reaffirming the publication’s values.

“For nearly four decades, the Mail & Guardian has maintained an unwavering commitment to investigative journalism, thoughtful analysis and coverage that matters,” he said.

The keynote address was delivered by the mayor of the City of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, who welcomed the diplomatic community and acknowledged their contribution to international relations.

“The City of Tshwane values the presence of these diverse diplomatic missions. The role played by embassies in building relations between countries does not go unnoticed,” she said.

Editor-in-chief of the M&G Luke Feltham explained the vision behind the platform.

“This is an attempt to be part of the solution instead of the noise. By working with you — diplomats — by opening our pages and our platform, we want to bring those dinner-table conversations to a wider audience. We want this to be a space for honest, nuanced and respectful dialogue.”

The goal of The Diplomat is to spotlight projects and initiatives that reshape public perception and highlight the work of embassies in South Africa.

In his closing remarks, M&G chairperson Roger Latchman reminded guests of the broader responsibility that media and diplomacy share.

“We must resist sensationalism, restore public confidence and recommit ourselves to accuracy, fairness, and informed discourse.”

Other guest speakers included Elelwani Pandelani, the head of Nedbank diplomatic and non-resident banking, who spoke about the importance of building strong, lasting relationships beyond financial transactions.

Keynote speaker: Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya.

Laurie James, a forensic profiler at Cybareti, addressed the rapidly evolving cyber landscape, noting that no corner of the world is untouched by digital threats.

Karjieker noted that The Diplomat aligns with the core mission of diplomatic work and thanked Wendy Mosetlhi and Marion Smith for bringing the event to life. “Their efforts and insight have been instrumental in shaping this initiative,” he said.

Smith, who leads The Diplomat section and brings years of experience in diplomatic engagement, spoke about her motivation for taking on this work.

“I have a love for learning and diplomacy. I’d like to use some of my global experience and expertise to contribute meaningfully in this space,” she said.

“I also look forward to using The Diplomat to raise awareness of the importance of identifying and countering disinformation.”

Smith said a diplomat’s first responsibility

is to understand, then to share that understanding — “and that’s what The Diplomat aims to do”.

View: The ambassadors and other staff of 45 embassies attend the launch of The Diplomat.

Lebanon Golf Championship

Expressing gratitude: Ambassador Kabalan Frangieh of Lebanon

The Fifth Annual South African Lebanese Golf Championship, hosted by the Embassy of Lebanon, took place on Sunday, 25 May 2025, at the Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The tournament welcomed a distinguished group of participants, including the ambassadors of Austria and India, the chargé d’affaires of Thailand, the military attaché of Argentina, and the representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

Professional South African Lebanese golfer Lora Assad competed, alongside members of the Cedars and Phoenicians golf clubs.

Ambassador Kabalan Frangieh of Lebanon expressed his gratitude to all participants. As his tour of duty in South Africa comes to an end, he spoke of his hope that this annual event remains a fixture on the embassy’s calendar.

Tournament Results

A Division winner: Damon Zoghby

– 2025 Champion

B Division winner: Vincent Shahim

C Division winner: Terence Joseph

Best guest: Lora Assad – with an outstanding 67 shots.

Yemen marks 35th National Day anniversary in South Africa

On 22 May, the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen marked the 35th anniversary of Yemen’s National Day — commemorating the unification of the country’s northern and southern regions.

To honour the occasion, the embassy, its staff and the broader Yemeni community in South Africa extended congratulations to His Excellency President Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, chairperson of the Presidential Leadership Council, its members, the Yemeni people and the country’s armed forces.

A small gathering was held at the ambassador’s residence in Pretoria, where members of the local Yemeni community and students studying in South Africa came together. The event reflected on the significance of the unification and Yemen’s continued path toward peace and stability.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Yemeni citizens in South Africa and strengthening ties between the two nations.