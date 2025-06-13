Turkish embassy celebrates Unesco’s World Breakfast Day

Bon appetit: The Deputy Minister of International Relations, Türkiye ambassador Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç, and her husband partake in a traditional Turkish breakfast dish called menemen.

As part of the World Breakfast Day, which is celebrated annually by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) on the first Sunday in June, a hearty Turkish breakfast was presented at the residence of the Turkish ambassador, HE Nilvana Yıldırımgeç.

Guests indulged in everything from Turkish tea and coffee to menemen, simit, cheese and baklava. Turkish breakfast is among the country’s finest culinary rituals.

The event aims to bring the Turkish breakfast tradition to a global audience. Van, in the east of Türkiye, is viewed as the country’s breakfast capital with its diverse dishes and rich flavours.

The province broke the world’s most crowded breakfast table record in 2014, when 51 793 people were seated at it.

Breakfast is so integral to Van that a street parallel to the main boulevard is unofficially known as “Breakfast Makers Street.”

Ambassador Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç thanked friends and colleagues for attending.