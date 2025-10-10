Recognising Palestinian statehood must translate into diplomatic solidarity

People all over the world have spoken out against Israel's actions. It's time for governments to heed them. (Wikimedia Commons)

The announcement of the peace plan for Palestine has brought a measure of relief to a people long under genocide, but it needs the world’s dedication and commitment; one that tests the world’s resolve to move from words to justice.

As Palestinians cautiously welcome this development, the words of Nelson Mandela ring with renewed urgency: “The carrying on of negotiations and rhetoric on peace, while at the same time the government is conducting a war against us, is a position we cannot accept.”

This was Mandela’s declaration to the Organisation of African Unity in 1990 as he called out the hypocrisy of the apartheid South African government. Thirty-five years later, his words echo with haunting precision in Palestine, where the Israeli government preaches peace while waging war. For us Palestinians, the language of peace means nothing when spoken over the sound of bombardment, genocide, dispossession, starvation and occupation.

Recent statehood recognition announcements made by the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Malta and Luxembourg have been widely celebrated. Of course, this recognition comes decades after many Global South nations had recognised our inalienable right to self-determination.

These moves neither end the occupation, nor Israeli apartheid, but they do undermine the legitimacy of Israeli practices at an international level and convey an important political message — the diplomatic impunity that Israel has enjoyed for decades is no longer assured and is gradually eroding.

Unsurprisingly, the occupation’s reaction to Palestinian recognition was swift and furious. As more countries formally recognise Palestine (additional European countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands are expected to follow suit), the Israeli government wants to accelerate its erasure.

Since 1948, Israel has been pursuing annexation and land-theft policies against Palestinians. But after the start of the genocide in Gaza, there have been record rates of Palestinian land stolen, refugee camps erased, residents expelled and new illegal settlements built — all achieved through the military occupation and attacks by settlers, armed and aided by the Israeli government.

As Israel faces increasing criticism from the international community, the occupation army has doubled down on its confinement and violent oppression of Palestinians in the West Bank by increasing the number of military closures and roadblocks, as well as its daily deadly raids.

In Gaza, the erasure is more direct — and lethal. Experts project that more than 186 000 Palestinians will ultimately be murdered as a result of the Israeli bombardment, and through malnutrition, healthcare shortages and unsanitary conditions. A staggering 8% of Gaza’s population of 2.4 million people would have been exterminated.

Diplomatic recognition of Palestine must no longer equate to symbolic — and increasingly empty — platitudes of support for statehood. While we Palestinians welcome it, what is required today is to solidify the ceasefire, stop the violence, displacement, starvation and occupation. Statehood recognition must be followed up with meaningful international pressure, such as sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

South Africa’s action before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel marks a major legal and political turning point as a Global South country reaffirms the validity of the 1948 Genocide Convention and mobilises international law as a tool against Israeli impunity. By bringing the case to the ICJ, South Africa sends a clear message to the world that the systematic and widespread violence inflicted on the Palestinians of Gaza cannot go unpunished.

Other African nations, as well as the African Union, have since joined this initiative. But more nations must support this action to demonstrate a growing international consensus on the need for justice for the Palestinian people. The support of other countries for this legal action would represent a diplomatic solidarity that goes beyond rhetoric and translates into concrete steps — such as the formation of the Hague Group.

In January 2025, nine Global South nations: Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal and South Africa, formed the Hague Group, to protect and uphold the rulings of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the ICJ.

Members of the Hague Group will deny port access to ships carrying weapons to Israel and block arms transfers through their countries. The measures of the Hague Group combine legal action, diplomatic co-ordination, and practical measures like blocking arms shipments.

Its commitments are specific and practical: supporting ICC arrest warrants against Israeli officials, blocking arms transfers and denying port access to vessels carrying military supplies to Israel. The founding members have invited other countries to join. Which nations will join the Hague Group and support their bold approach to end Israeli impunity?

Now, with the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, it is time to move on to reconstruction, justice and accountability. This ceasefire must be maintained, hostages must be released, humanitarian access allowed and Palestinians must not face new displacement or annexation.

President Mahmoud Abbas’s statement welcoming the ceasefire highlights that this arrangement offers a chance to advance toward a permanent political solution and the end of the Israeli occupation, in line with international law.

The people of the world have spoken — in every language, from every faith and background. Their message is clear. End the occupation. Safeguard the ceasefire. Defend international law. Free Palestine. It is now time for states to act, to translate the will of the people into policy and principle.

May the ceasefire hold. May the peace-loving people of Palestine rise from the ashes and rebuild and may every hand that carried out, justified or enabled this genocide face justice.

Hanan Jarrar is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho and Malawi.