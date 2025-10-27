Killing of captive-bred lions is not hunting

The moral rot of “canned hunting” runs deep. It strips wildlife of its majesty, reducing noble creatures to commodities. Beyond ethics, this practice undermines conservation

As South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I am entrusted with safeguarding the beating heart of our nation’s biodiversity, a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of our wild heritage.

Yet, a dark shadow looms over this legacy — the so-called “hunting” of captive-bred animals, raised and confined in controlled environments. This practice, often mislabeled as hunting, is an inhumane act of killing that has no place in true conservation or ethical hunting.

Let us lay bare the truth. Captive-bred animals, such as lions, rhinos and antelope, are not the wild spirits roaming the savanna’s endless expanse. They are born into confinement, their lives scripted from cradle to grave in commercial breeding facilities. These creatures are as wild as a clipped-wing bird, their instincts dulled by captivity, their freedom a mirage.

Unlike animals on extensive game farms, where wildlife roams freely within large, fenced areas and breed naturally, captive-bred animals are often raised in restrictive environments, akin to livestock fattened for slaughter. The term “captive breeding” might evoke images of open plains, but too often, it describes a prison of fences and feed troughs.

True hunting is a dance with nature, a test of skill and respect where the hunter steps into the wild’s untamed arena, facing an adversary that commands the terrain. Central to this is the principle of fair chase, where the animal has a genuine opportunity to evade the hunter, its survival hinging on its instincts and the wild’s unpredictability. Fair chase demands patience, skill and reverence for the animal’s autonomy, ensuring the hunt is a contest, not a foregone conclusion.

In contrast, the killing of captive-bred lions in a confined, controlled environment, often referred to as “canned hunting”, is a rigged performance. These lions, habituated to humans, hand-fed, or even sedated, are released into confined spaces for a guaranteed kill, or are released on game farms and hunted within only a few days. There is no pursuit, no honour, only a hollow victory, like plucking a trophy from a shelf, rather than earning it in the wild’s crucible.

This practice is equally unacceptable whether pursued by trophy hunters seeking mantelpiece trinkets or local biltong hunters.

To clarify, not all hunting on private game farms is problematic. Many game farms in South Africa manage free-roaming populations of wild animals that breed naturally within large, fenced areas. Hunting these animals, when conducted ethically, aligns with fair chase principles and supports conservation through sustainable practices.

However, “canned hunting”, such as targeting animals in small enclosures or under the influence of tranquilisers, as prohibited by South Africa’s Threatened or Protected Species Regulations, is a starkly different practice. The hunting of captive-bred animals, even in larger systems, often falls under this unethical category, as these animals lack the wild instincts of their free-roaming counterparts.

The moral rot of “canned hunting” runs deep. It strips wildlife of its majesty, reducing noble creatures to commodities. Beyond ethics, this practice undermines conservation. Captive breeding facilities can spread disease, pollute genetic pools and divert resources from protecting wild populations. In contrast, ethical tourism, photographic safaris, sustainable hunting and community-driven eco-ventures offer a brighter path, fostering prosperity while preserving the moral fabric of our wildlife heritage.

South Africa’s hunting industry, including ethical trophy and biltong hunting, contributes significantly to our economy and conservation efforts. My department is committed to protecting this legacy while targeting specific inhumane practices. We are phasing out captive lion breeding, as recommended by the 2021 high-level panel, and tightening regulations to ensure hunting aligns with fair chase principles.

We must banish the term “hunting” from acts involving captive-bred lions in confined settings. Globally, scrutiny of these practices is growing — some EU countries have restricted lion trophy imports, though no EU-wide ban exists.

South Africa must lead by example, aligning our policies with ethical standards to maintain our conservation credibility.

South Africans deserve a legacy of ecosystems pulsing with life, not sterile, captive environments where hope is fenced out. Let us choose to honour our wildlife as guardians, preserving the untamed heartbeat of our nation for generations to come.

Dr Dion George is the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment of South Africa.