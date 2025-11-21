Norway: Supporting South Africa’s leadership in the G20

Healing the world: With support from such countries as Norway, South Africa stands at the precipice of punching above its weight in providing global health solutions. Photo: Supplied

As a guest country in the G20, Norway is proud to support South Africa’s historic presidency – the first ever held on African soil. Under the theme Solidarity, Equity and Sustainability, South Africa is placing health at the center of global cooperation. The agenda prioritises strengthening primary health care, expanding the health workforce, addressing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), and advancing pandemic preparedness and equitable access to health technologies.

South Africa’s G20 health agenda reflects the priorities of the continent: building resilient, inclusive health systems that respond to real needs. These priorities are not theoretical – they are already being implemented across Africa, from Senegal in the west to Tanzania in the east, all the way south to South Africa.

The efforts are part of a broader shift toward African-led solutions, supported by the Lusaka Agenda, a political and strategic framework developed through the Future of Global Health Initiatives (FGHI) process, led by Kenya and Norway together with a broad coalition of countries, civil society, global health organizations, and financing partners.

The agenda calls for integrated, people-centered health services, stronger domestic financing, and partnerships to achieve universal health coverage and health security.

South Africa has also taken a leading role in global health financing and pandemic preparedness. Together with the United Kingdom, South Africa will co-host the Global Fund’s Eighth Replenishment Summit, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

This high-level event will bring together heads of state, civil society, and global partners to secure the investments needed to end AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, and to strengthen resilient and sustainable health systems. South Africa’s leadership also extends to shaping global pandemic preparedness processes, including its active role in negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Accord, which was recently adopted as the foundation for stronger international cooperation on prevention, preparedness, and equitable access to countermeasures. This leadership reflects a broader shift toward African-led solutions and global solidarity.

Norway supports South Africa’s leadership in the G20 and the implementation of the Lusaka Agenda. During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa and Norway co-chaired the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), mobilising $24 billion for equitable access to vaccines and diagnostics.

This partnership continues through the Johannesburg Process, which strengthens local production of vaccines and medicines. A key milestone is the mRNA technology hub in Cape Town, supported by Norway with ZAR 68 million – an investment in health autonomy and regional resilience.

Norway and South Africa are working together to ensure equitable access to countermeasures for future health emergencies, including through negotiations on the Pandemic Access and Benefit Sharing System, as part of the Pandemic Agreement.

We also support the African Union and the World Health Organisation’s renewed partnership to advance universal health coverage and primary health care across the continent.

Global public goods – a shared responsibility

Pandemics and health emergencies do not respect borders. Strengthening global health security requires fair and inclusive cooperation. Norway is committed to supporting the development, financing, and equitable distribution of vaccines and other health technologies that markets alone do not deliver.

This includes contributing to global public goods for health preparedness, particularly through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative (CEPI), WHO, and the Pandemic Fund. Stronger international collaboration is essential to prevent, detect, and respond to emerging infectious threats and antimicrobial resistance – and to ensure that all countries, regardless of income level, have access to the tools they need.

While many African countries are ready to lead their own health agendas, others face severe challenges. Fragile states and countries affected by conflict often lack the capacity to deliver even basic health services. In these contexts, we must work differently – through UN agencies, NGOs, and civil society – and ensure that global health financing prioritises these populations.

Norway is committed to protecting the most vulnerable. Children, youth, the elderly, and marginalised groups must have access to essential health services, regardless of where they live or the strength of their national institutions.

A shared responsibility for a healthier future

Global health is no longer just about aid. It is about building systems that work – for everyone. Pandemics are global threats, and preventing them is in the interest of all nations. Norway will work closely with partners to strengthen early detection, prevention, and rapid response.

When outbreaks occur, wherever they originate, we must act swiftly to minimise their impact. Norway will continue to support African-led reforms, invest in health system strengthening, and promote equity in global health governance.

We will contribute to strengthening countries’ ability to plan, establish, and finance their own sustainable health systems – with support from global partners.

Norwegian development assistance will increasingly align with countries’ own priorities, helping to build public capacity, institutions, and expertise.

We will support innovation and technology that improve access and quality, and promote the use of health data to guide resources where they are needed most.

We also recognise the need for climate-resilient health systems. Health workers must be equipped with the tools and training to respond to increasingly complex and climate-related health challenges.

The G20 is a key arena for building shared understanding and commitment. Moving forward requires concrete action – in national budgets and in international cooperation.

Norway uses its role in the G20 to promote a more just, holistic, and evidence-based global health policy, and to strengthen collaboration between countries, institutions, and civil society. We will continue to work with South Africa on this agenda after the South African presidency.

The most vulnerable must be protected and prioritised. Children, youth, and older people must have access to the health services they need, regardless of where they live. By 2030, we envision a world where no one is left behind.

Countries will lead and shape their own health priorities – and global resources will be used wisely and fairly. Norway will continue to contribute – with experience, diplomacy, financing, and political leadership.

Jan Christian Vestre is Norway’s Minister of Health and Care Services and Åsmund G. Aukrust, Minister of International Development