Unmasking Washington’s strategic disengagement

Strategic: US President Donald Trump’s infamous gaffe “Where did you learn your English?” to his Liberian counterpart Joseph Boakai was no diplomatic misstep. Photo: Daniel Torok

A tectonic shift is underway in Washington’s posture toward Africa, subtle in its choreography, yet unmistakably deliberate.

The diplomatic cancellations, abrupt trade reversals, and rhetorical provocations emerging from the Trump administration in 2025 are not random tremors; they are coordinated signals of a deeper strategic retreat. This is not mere neglect. It is a recalibration rooted in ideological disdain and geopolitical recalculations.

When viewed through the lens of historical precedent, from Cold War meddling to postcolonial resource extraction, these actions reveal a familiar pattern: Africa is once again being sidelined, not because it lacks relevance, but precisely because its rising agency threatens entrenched interests.

I contend that what we are witnessing is not a lapse in engagement, but a hostile reconfiguration, one that cloaks its intent in indifference while quietly dismantling the scaffolding of partnership. Africa must not misread this moment. It must interrogate it, resist it, and reimagine its place in the global order.

To understand the current trajectory of US –Africa relations, one must first confront the historical architecture upon which they rest, an architecture not of partnership, but of calculated exploitation.

Contrary to the sanitised narratives of “development cooperation” and “strategic alliance,” Africa’s engagement with the United States has been marked by asymmetry, manipulation, and imperial self-interest. It has never been a story of mutual benefit but has been a ledger of extraction.

Let us take Henry Kissinger’s intervention in the 1970s Rhodesian conflict during the era of Détente, not as a peacemaker, but as a tactician safeguarding Western hegemony. His diplomacy was designed to preserve white minority rule and protect apartheid’s regional scaffolding under the guise of Cold War stability. This was not an aberration; it was a blueprint.

In the Great Lakes region, the US played a decisive role in the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the installation of Mobutu Sese Seko, and the subsequent descent of Zaire into kleptocracy. The suspicious death of Laurent Kabila decades later only deepened the narrative of external orchestration. These were not isolated events; they were strategic disruptions engineered to secure access to Congolese cobalt, coltan, and diamonds while neutralising pan-African sovereignty.

The protracted war in Angola, fuelled by Cold War proxy dynamics, turned the country into a battleground for ideological supremacy, with little regard for the human cost. In Sierra Leone and Liberia, US interests aligned with resource control and regime manipulation, leaving behind fractured states and militarised economies.

This is the historical DNA of US -Africa relations: a pattern of imperial interference dressed in diplomatic language. It is this legacy that casts a long shadow over today’s policy decisions, from AGOA’s expiration to cancelled diplomatic visits. Africa must read these signals not as anomalies, but as echoes of a deeper strategic logic. The question is no longer whether exploitation occurred; it is whether Africa will continue to tolerate its repetition.

The year 2025 will be remembered not for diplomatic breakthroughs, but for the unmistakable unravelling of US-Africa relations. The abrupt cancellation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Africa tour, his first since assuming office, and Vice President JD Vance’s withdrawal from the historic G20 Summit scheduled for November 22–23 in Johannesburg, the first ever to be held on African soil, are not mere scheduling conflicts. They are calculated omissions justified through vague allusions to Chinese influence and alleged corruption; these decisions reflect a deeper truth that Africa no longer occupies a meaningful place in Washington’s strategic imagination.

This retreat is not symbolic; it is structural. The expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on September 30, 2025, without renewal or replacement, marks a seismic rupture in trade relations. For over two decades, AGOA provided duty-free access to U.S. markets for over 35 African countries, catalysing industrial growth in textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing. Its termination has triggered a tariff shock, jeopardising hundreds of thousands of jobs and destabilising export-dependent economies from Lesotho to Kenya, yet Washington remains silent.

The timing is telling as China expands its infrastructural footprint and India manoeuvres into Angola’s energy sector, the US appears to be retreating, not to recalibrate, but to relinquish. This is not a pivot; it is a withdrawal.

The refusal to engage at the G20, the abandonment of AGOA, and the absence of diplomatic presence signal a deliberate erosion of partnership. Africa is being sidelined, not because it is irrelevant, but because its rising agency threatens the old order.

This moment demands clarity. Africa must read these gestures not as neglect, but as strategic disengagement. The continent must respond not with lamentation, but with recalibration, toward sovereignty, toward South–South solidarity, and toward a future where its value is no longer defined by external validation.

The contempt emanating from Washington in 2025 is not accidental; it is ideological. President Donald Trump’s infamous question to Liberia’s president, “Where did you learn your English?”, was no diplomatic misstep. It was a Freudian slip of empire, exposing the enduring colonial gaze.

His inflammatory remarks about “white genocide” during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit were not merely offensive; they invoked white nationalist tropes aimed at delegitimising Black leadership on African soil.

These are not isolated incidents. They form part of a broader rhetorical architecture that casts Africa as dysfunctional and undeserving of respect. Trump’s earlier “shithole countries” remark was not an aberration; it was a prelude.

In 2025, this contempt has been institutionalised through sweeping visa bans disproportionately targeting African nations, making entry into the US nearly impossible for students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and diplomats.

The refugee cap has been slashed to a historic low of 7,500, effectively closing the door on asylum seekers fleeing conflicts often exacerbated by Western interventions.

Simultaneously, USAID funding cuts have gutted vital health, education, and food security programmes across the continent. These are not mere budgetary adjustments; they are acts of abandonment. They reflect a worldview in which African lives are expendable, African voices irrelevant, and African futures negotiable only through the lens of American self-interest.

This rhetoric of contempt is not just about language; it is about power. It shapes policy, justifies disengagement, and reinforces a global hierarchy with Africa at the bottom. Silence in the face of such disdain is complicity. Africa must respond, with clarity, unity, and the full weight of its historical memory and geopolitical potential.

As Washington retreats into an isolationist posturing and transactional diplomacy, other global actors are moving with precision to fill the vacuum. China continues to entrench its infrastructural dominance, from rail corridors in Kenya to digital backbones in Ethiopia, offering capital-intensive partnerships that, while complex, signal long-term intent. India is asserting itself in Angola’s energy sector and expanding its diplomatic footprint across Lusophone and Francophone Africa. Gulf states are brokering deals in logistics, agribusiness, and fintech, positioning themselves as agile partners in Africa’s next development chapter.

This shifting terrain presents Africa not with crisis, but with opportunity. The continent is not without options, but options alone do not equal leverage. To navigate this moment with agency, African states must negotiate from a position of clarity, coherence, and collective strength. This demands more than reactive diplomacy; it requires a continental strategy rooted in sovereignty, mutual benefit, and long-term vision.

Central to this reimagining is Africa’s youth, digitally connected, politically conscious, and demographically ascendant. They are not passive recipients of foreign policy; they are architects of a new continental agency. From civic tech innovators in Nairobi to climate justice activists in Dakar, young Africans are reshaping the discourse on governance, equity, and global engagement. Their voices must be central to how Africa defines its interests and asserts its place in the world.

Africa’s future will not be shaped by pity or paternalism. It must be authored deliberately, defiantly, and with dignity. Washington’s strategic withdrawal is not a death knell; it is a summons. A summons to reimagine Africa’s global role not as subordinate, but as sovereign.

This reclamation demands philosophical clarity. Africa must pivot toward South–South cooperation, deepen regional integration, and assert its voice in global forums, not as a guest, but as a co-architect. The continent’s youth are already building new imaginaries of justice and innovation. Their energy must be harnessed as a generational mandate.

The emasculation of Africa is not destiny; it is a provocation. Africa must not merely respond; it must redefine. The future belongs to those who claim it. Africa must now speak in its own voice, walk in its own stride, and negotiate from a place of earned respect.

Wellington Muzengeza is a political risk analyst and urban strategist offering incisive insight on urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession, and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post-liberation urban landscapes.