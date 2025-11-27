Why South Africa’s unsafe water situation demands immediate intervention

National reports show that only 14-16% of municipal water systems consistently provide water that is safe to drink. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Access to safe drinking water is essential for health and wellbeing, yet across South Africa, water quality is not always reliable. Some cities meet health standards, but national reports show that only 14-16% of municipal water systems consistently provide water that is safe to drink. Aging infrastructure, rapid urban growth, and climate pressures make it difficult to maintain consistent quality. Leaking pipelines, overburdened treatment plants, and poorly functioning wastewater systems often release partially treated sewage into rivers and dams. Many assume tap water is safe, but the reality is that quality can vary widely, even within the same province.

Why our water systems are under pressure

Municipal water systems face serious challenges. Treatment plants in many areas are outdated or poorly maintained, making it difficult to keep up with growing demand given that rapid urbanisation has expanded towns and cities faster than infrastructure can be upgraded. Changing rainfall patterns and climate pressures add further strain, making it increasingly difficult to deliver water that meets health standards from source to tap.

Another issue is that wastewater management has a direct effect on drinking water. When treatment plants fail or are overloaded, partially treated sewage enters rivers and catchment areas, contaminating water supplies. Downstream treatment becomes more difficult and expensive, and in smaller towns or informal settlements, where recurring water quality problems are common, communities are exposed to waterborne diseases that could have been avoided.

Infrastructure issues compound the problem. Old pipelines leak, reducing the water that actually reaches households and businesses, while new developments often lack proper systems, leaving people dependent on unreliable supply. These factors show that relying solely on municipal water is risky. Action is needed at the household, community, and business levels to protect water safety.

Taking action at home and work

Taking simple steps can make a big difference in ensuring water is safe. Water testing is the first step, as it shows what contaminants are present and what kind of treatment is needed. For households, installing a post-tap filtration system can remove sediment and improve taste. If there is a risk of bacteria or other biological contamination, adding UV disinfection or a small chlorination system can provide extra protection. Boiling water is also an effective and low-cost way to make uncertain water safe for drinking and cooking.

Businesses have an important role in keeping water safe for staff, customers, and operations. Installing filtration or disinfection systems, regularly testing water, and monitoring quality ensures that safety and health standards are met. Industries such as food and beverage, manufacturing, and hospitality depend on safe water not just for compliance but to keep operations running smoothly and protect their reputation. Treating wastewater before it enters municipal systems also helps reduce the strain on local infrastructure and prevents harmful contamination from spreading in surrounding communities.

Community solutions that make a difference

Where municipal systems cannot meet demand, communities and new developments need alternative approaches to secure safe water. Small-scale and portable treatment plants offer practical solutions. Groundwater extraction combined with filtration can provide a reliable source of clean water, while properly treated rainwater can supplement supply. Surface water from rivers or dams is another option, though it requires careful treatment to remove chemical and biological contaminants.

New residential and commercial developments often cannot rely on municipal infrastructure, making these solutions essential from the start. Developers, businesses, and community leaders can implement local treatment systems to ensure residents and employees have access to safe water from day one.

Communities play a key role in maintaining water safety. Protecting catchment areas, disposing of waste responsibly, and regularly maintaining local treatment systems all contribute to cleaner water. Educational programmes in schools, churches, and community centres can raise awareness about proper water handling and ways to prevent contamination. These measures provide immediate access to safe water while long-term municipal upgrades are planned and implemented.

Stronger together for safe water

Safe drinking water is more than a service; it is a shared responsibility. Municipalities must focus on maintaining and upgrading essential water and wastewater infrastructure, while communities play a vital role in protecting local sources and treating water before it’s consumed. Government, business, and the private sector can further strengthen these efforts by investing in treatment solutions, monitoring water quality, and driving public awareness.

Awareness alone is not enough. Regular testing, proper treatment, and consistent support for infrastructure improvements are what make the difference. When households, businesses, and communities work together, South Africa can build a water system that is safe, reliable, and sustainable – one that protects health and supports future generations.