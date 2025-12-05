Sustainable development cannot be an end in itself

Book alert: Sustainable development cannot treat the twin crises of general poverty and energy poverty as afterthoughts, says the author.

Now that two major global conferences, the G20 and COP30, have just concluded, we must explain and critique a recurring theme in both events: Sustainable Development.

At the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, global leaders articulated a renewed vision for sustainable development amid increasing climate and economic pressures, emphasising equity, resilience, and finance as key pillars of progress.

The G20’s Johannesburg Declaration, adopted on 23 November despite geopolitical tensions, including a US boycott, committed to “building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable global economy”.

Complementing this, COP30’s Belém Political Package, finalised on 22 November after extended negotiations, advanced adaptation by calling for “triple adaptation finance by 2035” to protect vulnerable communities, while launching the Tropical Forest Forever Facility to safeguard biodiversity-dependent livelihoods and pledging increased support for clean energy transitions that prioritise workers and Indigenous rights.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised these progressions, noting that COP30 “has delivered progress” in integrating climate action into sustainable development.

What is sustainable development?

It constitutes socio-economic progress that demands acute attention to the environment and climate change. According to the United Nations, sustainable development is global progress “that seeks to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

It encompasses a broad range of activities and principles to promote the long-term health and stability of the environment, society, and economy. Sustainability initiatives include effective resource management, climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are 17 linked objectives adopted in 2015 to tackle the world’s most urgent issues by 2030. These targets include ending poverty and hunger, ensuring healthy lives and well-being, providing affordable, quality education, achieving gender equality, securing clean water and sanitation, delivering affordable and reliable energy, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Related to the SDG framework is the concept of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). This pertains to the three key factors used to assess the sustainability and influence of an investment in a company or enterprise. These criteria help investors and stakeholders evaluate the potential long-term performance and ethical impact of their investments. ESG investing, also known as sustainable or socially responsible investing (SRI), involves selecting investments based on ESG criteria.

The link between the SDGs and ESG principles lies in their shared vision of fostering a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient world. Both frameworks guide efforts to address global challenges, emphasising the interconnectedness of economic growth, social well-being, and environmental stewardship.

While the SDGs are a global agenda set by the United Nations to address 17 specific goals by 2030, ESG is a corporate framework that evaluates an organisation’s practices and impact across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. Together, they create a synergistic pathway for sustainable development.

The environmental aspect of ESG aligns directly with the SDGs focused on climate action, clean energy, and life on land and water. The social dimension of ESG aligns with the SDGs, which address poverty, education, gender equality, and decent work.

The governance pillar intersects with SDGs related to peace, justice, and strong institutions. Clearly, the SDG agenda and ESG criteria are vital global tools for advancing sustainable development. However, there can be no victory unless the liberal interpretation of this global aspiration is challenged.

Sustainable development cannot be regarded as an end in itself. It cannot merely be a polished slogan on banners while the underlying machinery of injustice, poverty, and inequality continues to persist.

Sustainable development must be viewed as a means for radical, irreversible socio-economic transformation that redefines the lives of the marginalised and excluded.

Its only effective and sound measure of success is whether it enhances the quality of life for every individual, particularly those born into cycles of deprivation and exploitation that wealthier nations tend to overlook. Anything less is not sustainable development. It is superficial greenwashing that leaves the architecture of inequality untouched – sustainable underdevelopment.

Meaningful, sustainable development must achieve inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity on an unprecedented scale. It must generate decent jobs, establish schools and clinics, provide nutritious food, and guarantee that the next generation inherits opportunities rather than debt and drought. Merely making growth “greener” is insufficient.

Growth itself must be redistributed so that its benefits reach the smallholder farmer in Ethiopia, the slum dweller in Mumbai, and the indigenous community in the Amazon. Without intentional redistribution, the entire effort risks devolving into an elite pact that defends privilege under the guise of planetary responsibility.

A starving peasant cannot be expected to prioritise a green agenda, and a father who carries firewood for miles so his children can cook one meal a day will not applaud the early retirement of a distant coal plant. For billions of people, energy poverty is not a footnote; it is the central fact of existence. Therefore, ending energy poverty must be the unequivocal global priority.

The just energy transition itself must be firmly anchored in the needs of the poor. It must be paced, financed, and shaped by their urgent need for energy, work, health, and dignity. Only a transition that puts the last first can hope to endure. All renewable energy efforts must first address energy poverty.

Across Africa, energy poverty remains a daily, grinding reality for 600 million people – more than 43 per cent of the continent’s 1.4 billion inhabitants – who live beyond the reach of any electric grid. They cook over wood or charcoal, under clouds of choking smoke, and send their children to study by the dim flicker of kerosene lamps.

At the same time, extreme income poverty grips roughly 500 million Africans, or 36 per cent of the continent’s population, forcing them to survive on less than US$1.90 a day in a world that grows richer and more electrified around them. These two deprivations are not separate afflictions; they feed into each other in a vicious cycle that traps families, villages, and entire nations in stagnation.

Sustainable development that deserves the name cannot treat these twin crises (general poverty and energy poverty) as afterthoughts or unfortunate side effects to be managed while the world races toward net-zero.

It must place the simultaneous eradication of energy poverty and extreme poverty at the very centre of its agenda, globally and specifically in Africa. Only by bringing reliable, affordable power to clinics, schools, farms, and small enterprises, and by ensuring that the benefits of growth reach the poorest households first, can the continent break free from the interlocking chains that have held it back for generations. Anything less is not sustainable, and it is certainly not development.

Promises of sustainability should be measured against the stark realities of empty stomachs and homes without access to electricity. Hence, eight SDGs rise above the rest as non-negotiable foundations: ending poverty in all its forms, banishing hunger from the earth, securing health and well-being for everyone, delivering affordable and quality education, guaranteeing clean water and dignified sanitation, providing affordable and reliable energy to every household, creating decent work and genuine economic growth that reaches the margins, and taking the bold climate action that protects the poorest from a crisis they did not create. These eight are not abstract aspirations; they are the intertwined roots from which any honest vision of sustainable development must grow.

The commitments to deliver sustainable development from the 2025 G20 Johannesburg Summit and COP30 in Belém will ultimately fail to bring about socio-economic transformation because a narrow liberal interpretation of sustainable development underpins and informs the declarations. More importantly, they are non-binding and lack enforceable mechanisms.

Furthermore, they are devoid of financial commitments beyond vague “billions to trillions” rhetoric and the political will to challenge entrenched fossil fuel dependencies or geopolitical fractures that perpetuate the very global inequalities, widespread poverty, and energy poverty these forums must address.

This makes the ambitious statements mere self-serving echoes of unfulfilled promises. What’s worse, these multilateral institutions do not even acknowledge or discuss the issue of reparations for slavery, colonialism, neo-colonialism and climate damage.

Sustainable development must deliver socio-economic transformation – a fundamental and structural reshaping of society’s economic and social systems so that wealth, power, opportunity, and human dignity are redistributed from the few to the many, breaking centuries-old cycles of poverty, exclusion, and dehumanisation while prioritising the well-being of ordinary people – especially the poorest and historically exploited – at the centre of progress.

All climate change policies and interventions must first tackle extreme poverty. The global

inequality crisis must take precedence over the climate change crisis.

This is an adapted excerpt from the book “Deploying Artificial Intelligence to Achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Enablers, Drivers and Strategic Framework.”

Professor Arthur G.O. Mutambara is a director & full professor of the IFK at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)