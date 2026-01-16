The Global South’s new AI architects

Forward looking: Alibaba Group aims to have its global data centres running entirely on clean energy by 2030. Photo: Alibaba Group

In the sleek boardrooms of London, Singapore and Dubai, the traditional narrative of the global artificial intelligence race is being rewritten.

For years, the prevailing story was one of a singular American lead – a monopoly on high-end semiconductors and closed-door innovation. Yet, by December 2025, a more inclusive reality has emerged.

It is a reality where the most influential code is not being guarded in California but is being shared with the world from Hangzhou and Beijing.

The shift is structural. Leading global venture capital firms now find that a staggering 80% of open-source AI startups in their portfolios are building upon Chinese models.

This represents a decisive pivot in the global technological order. From the public sectors of Southeast Asia to the burgeoning digital economies of Africa and Latin America, the adoption of Chinese large language models (LLMs) is accelerating.

This is not merely a matter of competition but a pragmatic embrace of a new model of technological progress: one defined by accessibility, efficiency and collective advancement.

The data confirms this new equilibrium. By late 2025, Chinese open-source models underpin nearly 30% of total global AI usage. For the first time, Chinese developers have surpassed their counterparts in the United States in downloads on major global hosting platforms like Hugging Face.

Data from Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence institute indicates that since the beginning of 2025, derivative models based on Alibaba’s Qwen and the startup DeepSeek have outpaced those built on any other foundation.

This global migration is fueled by a commitment to radical cost-efficiency and genuine innovation. While others relied on “brute force” scaling – throwing tens of thousands of the most expensive chips at a single problem – Chinese labs have pioneered architectural breakthroughs. Forced to innovate under resource constraints, they have perfected “mixture-of-experts” (MoE) architectures that do more with less.

The economic implications are transformative for the world’s emerging markets. DeepSeek’s recent V3 and R1 models launched with pricing that effectively collapsed the cost of intelligence, offering discounts of up to 95% compared to older proprietary systems.

While training a frontier model in the West can cost upwards of $100 million, Chinese engineers have achieved comparable performance for a fraction of that – roughly $5.6 million. This efficiency is a gift to the global developer community.

In regions where infrastructure remains a challenge, these technical choices have real-world consequences.

Systems built on Chinese code have been found to drain smartphone batteries 67% more slowly than comparable proprietary models.

For a startup in a market with unstable power grids or users with older hardware, this level of engineering excellence is the deciding factor for viability.

Beyond the balance sheet, China’s open-source revolution is answering a critical global demand for digital sovereignty.

For much of the Global South, reliance on closed, API-gated models from a single country introduces unacceptable geopolitical risks.

When a service can be remotely disabled due to a change in another nation’s export laws, it cannot be the foundation for national infrastructure.

Chinese open-source models offer a different path: the path of the “public good.”

Because the model weights are open and downloadable, a university in Brazil or a financial institution in South Africa can run them on their own domestic servers.

Once downloaded, the technology is theirs. This fosters a sense of trust and permanence that “black box” proprietary systems cannot offer.

Furthermore, the transparency of open code allows local security researchers to inspect the systems themselves, ensuring they meet domestic standards.

The practical results of this collaborative approach are already manifesting in indigenous applications across the globe.

In October 2025, Uganda launched its own large language model, “Sunflower,” built on Alibaba’s Qwen architecture. Designed to bridge the digital divide for a population of 46 million, it allows farmers to receive agricultural advice in Luganda and students to translate materials into local dialects.

Because the underlying Chinese technology supports over 100 languages – including those often marginalised by English-centric Western data – it provides a level of linguistic inclusion that was previously unimaginable.

Similarly, Malaysia has introduced NurAI, the world’s first Sharia-aligned large language model. By refining Chinese foundations, the system ensures that AI outputs comply with local cultural and religious standards for a market of 340 million people across Southeast Asia.

This represents a new era of “Sovereign AI,” where nations use high-quality global foundations to build systems that reflect their own unique values.

The rise of Chinese AI is not just a story of national success; it is a story of how China is capturing the “means of development” for the entire world.

By providing efficient, permissive and highly capable tools, China has lowered the entry barrier to the AI age for everyone. While some nations have focused on gatekeeping, China has focused on deployment.

The next generation of global AI is being built on these foundations because the code is accessible, affordable, and – crucially – sovereign.

As we look toward 2026, it is clear that the future of intelligence will not be a walled garden, but a shared landscape, with Chinese innovation serving as its most vital bedrock.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.