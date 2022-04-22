Subscribe

National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Confessions, forensics key part of state’s case

The defendants stand accused of gunning down Senzo Meyiwa at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, home of his lover, singer Kelly Khumalo. (Getty
0

Alleged confessions and forensic data, including evidence that the bullet that killed Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly from a gun found in accused number three Mthobisi Ncube’s possession, will form part of the state’s case into the footballer’s murder. 

On Friday, prosecutor George Baloyi outlined the state’s draft order of evidence presentation to the Pretoria high court, saying there would be a “trial within a trial” for the admissibility of confessions made by the first two accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi. 

Sibiya, Ntanzi,  Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli each face five counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and the illegal possession of ammunition. 

The charges relate to the October 2014 killing of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain, who was gunned at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, home of his lover, singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Gladness Khumalo. 

The accused asserted their innocence on Friday after Baloyi had read the charges from the state’s indictment against the accused, with only Ntuli, through his lawyer, Zandile Mshololo, saying he would not submit a plea explanation. 

“My client, accused five [Ntuli], will give no plea explanation and will exercise his constitutional right to remain silent, and allow the state to make its case,” Mshololo told the court. 

Baloyi then rose to say police investigators had found a spent bullet in the Khumalo household’s kitchen, where the state said Meyiwa was shot, before collapsing in the living room. 

The prosecutor added that the ballistics testing on the spent bullet, which the state said killed Meyiwa during an alleged botched robbery, matched “the firearm that was found on accused number three [Ncube] in the room that he occupied with his girlfriend”.

Ncube lived with his girlfriend in Malvern, Johannesburg, on the outskirts of the inner city, Baloyi said, adding that a ballistics expert will explain how the bullet was matched to the gun found in Ncube’s possession. 

The state, according to Baloyi, also seized Ncube’s cellphone and downloaded data from it. Baloyi said investigators found a picture of the alleged murder weapon, a 9mm Parabellum, which Ncube had allegedly captioned: “My killing machine.” 

Baloyi confirmed that the six adults who were in the house with Meyiwa when he was shot would be called to testify. 

This included singer Khumalo; her mother; her sister Zandile Khumalo; Zandile’s former boyfriend, Longwe Twala, who is the son of renowned music producer, Sello “Chicco” Twala; as well as two of Meyiwa’s friends. 

Cellphone data retrieved from the Samsung S4 that was allegedly stolen from Khumalo during the October 2014 incident would also trace the movements of the accused to the Vosloorus hostel, which is near the Khumalo home, and supposedly show how the crimes were planned by the accused, Baloyi said. 

The prosecutor said the state would call its first witness on Monday, 25 April. 

Advocate Dan Teffo, who represents Sibiya, Ntanzi, Ncube and Maphisa, objected to the “trial within the trial” for the admissibility of the alleged confessions, happening later in the trial, saying it was conventional that these trials within trials usually occurred at the start of proceedings. 

But Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said the prosecutor was the main litigant and could go about his case how he saw fit. 

“You’re not the prosecutor. You have no right to tell the prosecutor what to do,” a visibly frustrated Maumela said.  

Meanwhile, Maumela directed Baloyi to liaise with correctional services authorities regarding the alleged torture of Ncube by prison officials. 

This followed claims by Teffo that Ncube had been assaulted by a prison official on 12 April after the previous sitting of the trial. Teffo said Ncube had repeatedly been “tortured” by prison guards. 

Maumela said: “The abuse and ill-treatment of inmates for whatever reasons is frowned upon by the courts.” 

The judge postponed the trial to 25 April, when the first witness is expected to be called. The accused will remain in custody.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Confessions, forensics key part of state’s case

The gun that killed the former footballer was allegedly found on accused three, Mthobisi Ncube.
khaya koko
Opinion

Pros and cons of DRC joining the East Africa bloc

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will bring economic opportunities for the East African Community and the DRC – but it will also bring a number of major security problems
Stephen Buchanan clarke
Friday

Inside the mind of artist Charl-Christo Petersen: 165 paintings in...

Cape Town fine artist Charl-Christo Petersen never saw himself as that until lockdown, when he was able to take thoughts and feelings of many and put them down on canvas
Mia Arderne
Opinion

Putin is steeped in Stalin’s pitiless violence

The Russian leader has brought with him from the Soviet era the belief that might is right and that the individual can be sacrificed to the gods of ideology
Drew Forrest
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×