In 1996, shark specialist Chris Fallows was the first to discover and photograph South Africa’s world famous “flying” sharks: the great whites of Seal Island in False Bay, which breached the ocean’s surface to hunt Cape fur seals.

“When we discovered the breaching great whites, it was the most spectacular behaviour ever seen by humanity in the 50 million years that these animals have been around,” said Fallows, a cage-diving operator and great white shark expert.