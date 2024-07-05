Educating Young People for Tomorrow Today
Kindly join Unicef South Africa for a hybrid Critical Thinking Forum in collaboration with BMW Group on the partnership to ’empower young people for tomorrow, today’. The goal is to help bridge the gap between schooling and working life by building Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics (STEM) knowledge among educators and learners.
The BMW Group’s long- term support, with their commitment, will help provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education and Skills development to children and young people.
Date: Tuesday 30 July 2024
Time: 10h00 – 12h00