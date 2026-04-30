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Workers' Day 2026
The Mail & Guardian
30 April 2026

Workers’ Day Special Edition

32 Years On

A special report on labour rights, inequality, and the fight for workers’ dignity

Japhet Ncube

Japhet Ncube

Editor-in-Chief

Editorial: Workers’ Day 32 years on

Today we dedicate our Thought Leader section to Workers’ Day, one of the most important days in honour of workers across the globe.

Who better to chronicle the struggles of the working classes than the people at the forefront of leading the fight for workers’ rights?

Veteran unionist Zwelinzima Vavi, the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions and erstwhile leader of labour federation Cosatu, confronts the question of workers’ rights in a country where policy proposals and economic restructuring have wreaked havoc on collective bargaining and weakened worker unions. Vavi also tackles the devil of unemployment, especially among the youth and how employers weaponise it to present a take-it-or-leave-it approach to prospective employees who will take anything to survive in this tough economy.

Zingisa Losi of Cosatu, the ANC’s partner in the tripartite alliance with the SA Communist Party, calls on us to reflect on the 32 years of democracy and how workers’ rights have evolved in the three decades. She also confronts the issue of the relevance of unions today in a world where the nature of work has evolved and why unions must be attractive to young people, particularly those joining the job market for the first time.

Perhaps the most troubling issue is the race-based pay disparities, which author Gillian Schutte tackles with statistics showing that the more things change, the more they remain the same. It’s unfathomable that 32 years into democracy, most black workers earn slave wages while their white counterparts remain “at the summit of earnings and security”. She places the inequalities in the context of colonialism, apartheid and land ownership and how this history continues to put black workers at the bottom of the chain.

It is clear from our contributors to this special edition that Workers’ Day comes as a bittersweet moment. This year, three decades after the democratic transition and just days after we commemorated Freedom Day, must be a time for reflection for workers, employers, labour unions, the state and all political parties.

Workers’ Day 2026 lands in the middle of a jobs bloodbath across several sectors of a stunted economy. Young people in particular face the brutalities of joblessness. Without jobs, people lose dignity.

New DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis warns that Workers’ Day should not become a “ritual of denial” but a moment to tackle joblessness. As part of the Government of National Unity, we hope the DA will use the opportunity to contribute to economic growth and job creation instead of playing politics to win black votes.

As he rightly puts it, Workers’ Day is hollow when millions of our people are unemployed.

Japhet Ncube
Editor-in-chief

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The Articles

12 stories on workers’ rights, labour and the economy

Opinion

Reflections on workers’ regression, resistance and renewal

With millions of South Africans unemployed — particularly young people — employers wield enormous power. The message is…

By Zwelinzima Vavi
Editorial

Editorial: Workers’ Day 32 years on

As we commemorate Workers Day 2026, and 32 years into democracy, it is time for us to reflect…
Opinion

Hidden inequality in SA’s workplaces

Section 9 of the Constitution and section 6 of the Employment Equity Act (EEA) prohibit unfair discrimination on…

By Aisha Adam
Opinion

Unionised workforce still ideal

We are proud of how far Cosatu has come since it was launched 40 years ago in Durban…

By Zingiswa Losi
Opinion

White workers earn 380%  more than blacks

On Workers’ Day 2026, the typical white worker still stands far above the typical black African worker in…

By Gillian Schutte
Opinion

Fragmented workers, the only mourners in ANC-SACP divorce

When workers are divided by political loyalty to competing parties, they cannot effectively unite against employers during wage…

By Lubabalo Cengani
Opinion

The leadership crisis behind joblessness

Our high unemployment rate is not incidental. It is the outcome of decisions taken, priorities set and in…

By Walter Matli
Opinion

A focus on one faltering building block

The country presents a clear illustration of how a weak social foundation constrains industrial development and reinforces structural…

By Busani Ngcaweni, Pali Lehohla
Opinion

May Day and the disappearance of the labour beat

As the country marks another May Day, the central question is not nostalgia for an earlier media moment.…

By Mandla J Radebe
Opinion

Workers’ Day is hollow when millions lack jobs

South Africans should ask a simple question: what does it mean to celebrate workers in a country that…

By Geordin Hill-Lewis
Opinion

Paying tribute to the working class

The road that lies ahead will not be easy. Let us walk it together with unwavering commitment to…

By Mahlengi Bhengu
Opinion

Where are the unions and the ANC for suffering silicosis victims?

Recently, a proposed amendment announced by the Tshiamiso Trust — set up to disburse compensation — now threatens…

By Lucas Ledwaba

Contributors

Zwelinzima Vavi Aisha Adam Zingiswa Losi Gillian Schutte Lubabalo Cengani Walter Matli Busani Ngcaweni Pali Lehohla Mandla J Radebe Geordin Hill-Lewis Mahlengi Bhengu Lucas Ledwaba

Workers’ Day Special Edition — 30 April 2026

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