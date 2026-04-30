Hidden inequality in SA’s workplaces

Equality: Workers are judged based on appearance.

As South Africa marks Workers’ Day on 1 May, much of the public conversation rightly focuses on wages, job security and rising unemployment.

Yet there is a quieter, often overlooked issue shaping the everyday experiences of workers: how they are judged based on their appearance.

From hairstyle and dress to body type and personal presentation, appearance plays a powerful role in how individuals are perceived in the workplace.

While many employers justify these expectations as part of maintaining a “professional image”, the line between preference and discrimination is often blurred. For many workers, particularly those from historically marginalised groups, appearance standards can become a subtle but significant barrier to fair treatment.

South Africa’s legal framework has made important strides in addressing workplace discrimination over the past 30 years.

Section 9 of the Constitution and section 6 of the Employment Equity Act (EEA) prohibit unfair discrimination on a wide range of grounds, including race, gender, religion and culture.

However, physical appearance, beyond aspects already covered by these categories, remains largely unprotected. This creates a gap in the law that leaves many workers vulnerable.

Consider, for example, how workplace policies regulate hairstyles, clothing or grooming. These rules are often framed as neutral, yet they may disproportionately affect certain groups.

A hairstyle that reflects racial identity, a tattoo that is symbolic of one’s culture, a beard worn for religious reasons or clothing that expresses personal identity may be deemed unprofessional or inappropriate.

Although some of these cases can be challenged under existing grounds such as religion or culture, many cannot. Where appearance does not neatly fit within a recognised category or protected ground, workers are left without clear legal protection.

Unfortunately, this problem is not only legal but also deeply social, as our appearance is closely tied to our identity, dignity and self-expression.

Being told to alter one’s appearance to fit workplace norms can undermine a person’s sense of self and belonging.

It reinforces the idea that certain bodies, styles or ways of presenting oneself are more acceptable than others. Over time, this contributes to systemic inequality, where opportunities are shaped not only by merit but by how closely an individual conforms to dominant standards.

Furthermore, the issue becomes even more complex when viewed through an intersectional lens, which recognises that individuals may experience overlapping forms of disadvantage such as race, gender and religion, which operate together rather than in isolation.

Appearance-based discrimination rarely operates in isolation, as it often intersects with race, gender, religion and culture, further compounding disadvantage. For example, expectations around “neat” or “professional” hair have historically been shaped by colonial and Eurocentric standards, which disproportionately affect black employees.

Similarly, gendered expectations about dress and presentation can place unequal burdens on women. In these cases, appearance is not simply about aesthetics; it becomes a vehicle through which deeper patterns of inequality are reproduced.

Despite these realities, workers who experience appearance-based discrimination face significant hurdles in seeking legal recourse because appearance is not explicitly recognised as a protected ground. As a result, individuals must rely on more complex legal arguments. They may have to show that their experience is comparable to an existing ground of discrimination or demonstrate how their dignity has been impaired.

This places a heavy burden of proof on claimants and creates uncertainty about whether their claims will succeed in practice. As a result, many instances of unfair treatment go unchallenged.

Recognising physical appearance as a distinct ground of discrimination in the EEA would go some way towards addressing this gap. It would provide clarity for both employees and employers, making it easier to identify and challenge unfair practices. Importantly, it would not prevent employers from maintaining legitimate workplace standards.

There will always be contexts, such as health and safety or specific job requirements, in which certain forms of regulation are justified. However, these justifications should be carefully scrutinised to ensure they do not mask arbitrary or exclusionary practices.

Clear legal recognition would also encourage employers to reflect more critically on their policies. Rather than relying on vague notions of professionalism, organisations would need to ensure that their rules are inclusive, proportionate and respectful of diversity. This shift is not only a matter of compliance but also of building workplaces where all employees feel valued and can participate fully.

Some may argue that extending legal protection to appearance risks opening the floodgates to trivial claims. However, similar concerns were raised in the past about recognising discrimination based on race, gender and other established grounds. Experience has shown that legal recognition does not trivialise discrimination; rather, it brings visibility to harms that were previously ignored and provides a framework for addressing them.

At its core, the question is one of dignity. Workers are not only entitled to fair pay and safe working conditions but also to be treated with respect. This includes the freedom to express aspects of their identity through their appearance, without fear of unfair exclusion or penalty. As workplaces continue to evolve, so too must the legal frameworks that govern them.

Workers’ Day is a moment to reflect on the progress that has been made in advancing labour law rights but also on the work that remains.

Addressing appearance-based discrimination is part of this broader project. By recognising the role that appearance plays in shaping inequality, South Africa can take another progressive step towards realising the promise of substantive equality in the workplace.

Dr Aisha Adam is a postdoctoral researcher in the department of mercantile law at Stellenbosch University. This article is based, in part, on her paper ‘Advancing substantive equality in the workplace: Recognising appearance autonomy through an intersectional lens’, published in the Industrial Law Journal (2025).