Paying tribute to the working class

Worker’s rights: Cosatu recognised that the emancipation of the working class required a united front against apartheid and its economic foundations.

As the world marks May Day, the African National Congress (ANC) pays tribute to the indomitable spirit, courage and heroic role of workers whose sacrifices helped free our nation.

May Day is a poignant reminder of the struggles and hard-won victories of the working class, both globally and at home. For South Africa, May Day carries a profound revolutionary meaning. It speaks to the very soul of our struggle, to the unbreakable unity of workers and communities and to the unfinished task of building a truly national democratic society.

As we reflect on this day, we must ask what May Day demands of us in the current epoch and how its powerful message must guide our actions as we intensify the struggle for fundamental transformation.

At the centre of this reflection stands the working class — the primary motive force of our revolution — organised under the banner of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its militant forerunner, the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu).

We pay revolutionary tribute to these organisations and to the broader working class for their decisive role in the defeat of apartheid and the birth of a democratic South Africa.

These formations have been uncompromising defenders of workers’ rights and vanguards in the struggle against exploitation, oppression and injustice. The 1994 breakthrough was a triumph forged in mass resistance, worker militancy and relentless struggle.

The roots of May Day in South Africa are thus deeply intertwined with the broader struggle against apartheid colonialism. Workers were not passive victims of oppression and exploitation. They were active agents of change.

Factories, mines, farms and workplaces became sites of resistance and worker militancy. It was here that the working class developed a powerful consciousness anchored in the understanding that economic exploitation and racial oppression were two sides of the same coin.

The formation of Sactu marked a turning point in this struggle. Operating under extremely repressive conditions, Sactu became the voice of workers who had been denied basic rights and dignity. It aligned itself firmly with the liberation movement, recognising that the struggle for workers’ rights could not be separated from the struggle for national liberation.

This proud tradition found renewed expression in the formation of Cosatu in 1985. Cosatu emerged at a time when the apartheid regime was intensifying its repression against all progressive forces but it also marked a period of heightened resistance.

From its inception, Cosatu positioned itself not only as a defender of workers’ rights but as a central pillar of the broader liberation movement. Cosatu recognised that the emancipation of the working class required a united front against apartheid and its economic foundations.

The Tripartite Alliance became a formidable force in the struggle for freedom. It combined political leadership, mass mobilisation and ideological clarity. Workers organised under Cosatu played a decisive role in rendering the country ungovernable through strikes, boycotts and mass protests.

As we reflect on the downfall of apartheid, we must be clear that the democratic breakthrough of 1994 was not handed to us. It was won through struggle and the working class stood at the forefront of that struggle. May Day, therefore, is also a celebration of that victory, which opened the door to a new constitutional order based on dignity, equality and freedom.

The achievement of political democracy was only the beginning. The ultimate objective is the fundamental transformation of the economy and society to reflect the aspirations of the majority. It is about dismantling the structural inequalities inherited from apartheid and building a society in which all can share in the country’s wealth.

Since 1994, the ANC-led government, working with organised labour, has undertaken far-reaching interventions to defend and advance workers’ rights, fundamentally reshaping South Africa’s labour landscape. Progressive labour laws have entrenched protections against unfair dismissal, guaranteed collective bargaining and unionisation and ensured safe working conditions.

At the heart of this transformation has been a progressive legislative framework, including the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Employment Equity Act. These laws institutionalised the right to organise, strike and bargain collectively, while also addressing workplace discrimination and promoting fair labour practices across sectors.

The creation of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has been a cornerstone of this progress. The CCMA provides free, accessible dispute resolution services, enabling workers — especially the most vulnerable — to challenge unfair dismissals and labour practices without the burden of costly legal processes. This has significantly strengthened workplace justice and reduced exploitation.

A landmark achievement has been the introduction of the National Minimum Wage, which established a wage floor for millions of low-income workers in sectors such as agriculture, domestic work and retail. This intervention has helped to narrow extreme income disparities and improve the quality of life for many working families.

Complementing this, sectoral determinations and labour law amendments have progressively extended protections to historically marginalised workers, including those in informal and precarious employment.

The ANC-led government has also expanded social protection mechanisms. The Unemployment Insurance Fund has been strengthened to provide income support during periods of job loss, illness or maternity leave. During the Covid-19 pandemic, this fund played a critical role in cushioning workers and sustaining livelihoods through temporary relief schemes.

Enforcement capacity has been enhanced through labour inspectorates to ensure compliance with labour laws, while institutions such as Nedlac have enabled structured engagement between government, labour and business on key socioeconomic policies.

The impact of these interventions has been profound. We have witnessed improved working conditions, greater job security, increased equity in the workplace and the empowerment of workers to assert their rights. These gains have not come without resistance. The forces of capital and right-wing political formations have persistently sought to resist and roll back these gains. They are intensifying their offensive.

In the face of this onslaught, the ANC remains committed to working with Cosatu and other partners to defend hard-won gains, strengthen collective bargaining and accelerate transformation. The ANC remains steadfast in its commitment to the working class because economic growth cannot be built on the exploitation of labour. Sustainable development requires fairness, inclusion and justice.

As we look ahead, we must acknowledge that significant problems remain. Unemployment, deepening inequality and persistent poverty remain the defining fault lines of our society. The changing nature of work, driven by technological advancements and globalisation, presents new complexities. These challenges require innovative responses.

We must deepen our efforts to create decent work opportunities, particularly for the youth. We must strengthen our industrial base and support sectors that can generate sustainable employment. We must continue to invest in education and skills development so that workers can be equipped to participate meaningfully in a changing economy. We must do all this while safeguarding the rights and dignity of workers.

The alliance remains central to this task. Its relevance resides not only in its history but in its capacity to adapt and respond to contemporary realities.

Let May Day be a moment to honour those who came before us and to draw inspiration and strength from their enduring revolutionary legacy.

We salute Billy Nair, John Gaetsewe, Stephen Dlamini, Moses Mabhida, John Nkadimeng, John Gomomo, Emma Mashinini, Elijah Barayi and many other stalwarts of the working-class movement. Their blood, sweat and unbreakable spirit forged the path we walk today. They remind us that unity is our greatest strength and that divisions only empower those who wish to reverse the gains of the working class.

May Day demands that we jealously defend every hard-won right of workers. It also demands that we forge unbreakable unity and intensify the struggle for a just and equitable society.

We must stand firm and close ranks against those who seek to reverse our gains and march forward with courage and discipline.

The road that lies ahead will not be easy. Let us walk it together with unwavering commitment to the total emancipation of the working class.

Mahlengi Bhengu is the national spokesperson of the African National Congress.