Liam Jacobs defects back to the DA

Liam Jacobs (centre) has returned to the Democratic Alliance after a short stint with the Patriotic Alliance. (X)

Liam Jacobs has returned to the Democratic Alliance after a short stint with the Patriotic Alliance.

Jacobs left the DA in June 2025 to join the PA while he was serving as a member of parliament.

Before defecting to the PA and being an MP, Jacobs served as leader of the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation from 2022 until he left for the PA.

Jacobs was touted to be the PA’s mayoral candidate in Cape Town.

In a statement on Monday, DA leader Geordin Hilli-Lewis said Jacobs’ return to the DA was a reflection of the kind of party they were building, adding that it was a big, growing and inclusive political home for all South Africans who wanted their country to work.

Hill-Lewis said the DA was growing across communities and the country because more and more South Africans could see the party was serious about the future.

“We are not interested in the politics of chaos, personality cults and empty promises. Liam Jacobs left the PA because he saw first-hand that the PA never delivers on promises.

“People sometimes take the wrong road. What matters is whether they are willing to correct course and recommit themselves to the work of building a better South Africa. That is a sign of maturity and braveness. Liam has done that and we welcome him back.”

Hill-Lewis said the DA did not and would never subscribe to the school of politics that said once a bridge was burnt it could never be repaired and if someone had wronged you, they were dead to you.

“That is unhealthy in politics and in life. South Africa needs a political alternative that is bigger than grievance, bigger than division and bigger than any individual. That alternative is the DA.

“As we move towards the election in November, we invite South Africans from every community to join us in building a country that works for all.”