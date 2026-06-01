Blue-footed baboon spider targeted by exotic pet trade despite low public profile

The blue-footed baboon spider, a rare species found only in South Africa, is appearing in the international exotic pet trade, raising concerns about wildlife trafficking and conservation. (@tarantulas_glasgow Instagram)

When people think about South Africa’s illegal wildlife trade, they usually picture rhinos, elephants or pangolins. Few would imagine that a small spider, hidden for most of its life beneath a trapdoor burrow, could also find itself in the crosshairs of collectors.

Yet the blue-footed baboon spider, a little-known species found only in South Africa, is increasingly appearing in the international exotic pet trade.

Rarely seen and confined to a limited range, the spider’s striking blue legs and unusual burrow-building behaviour have made it desirable to collectors.

For Sibongakonke Ngogodo, the wildlife in trade legal officer at the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), its predicament highlights a broader conservation challenge: many vulnerable species receive little attention because they are small, obscure and poorly understood.

Baboon spiders are ground-dwelling African tarantulas. Ngogodo notes that South Africa has a rich diversity of the spiders — the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) recorded eight genera and 44 species, many of them endemic.

The blue-footed baboon spider can be recognised by the sky-blue colour on the upper surface of the final segments of its legs. Unlike many animals that move widely through the landscape, baboon spiders are generally sedentary. They spend most of their lives in silk-lined burrows and rarely venture far from them.

The behaviour makes them difficult to detect but it also leaves populations vulnerable when collectors target known sites, Ngogodo writes in the latest edition of the EWT’s Conservation Matters magazine.

Wildlife trafficking is often discussed through the lens of charismatic animals with tusks, horns, scales or feathers.

But smaller species such as spiders, scorpions, reptiles, amphibians and insects can also be targeted because they are rare, unusual or difficult to obtain, she says. The growing demand for exotic pets has created a market for species that many people would never associate with the wildlife trade.

For the blue-footed baboon spider, collection is not the only concern. Scientists know relatively little about its ecology and distribution, making it difficult to assess population trends or determine the extent of threats facing the species. The knowledge gaps matter because conservation authorities cannot effectively protect species they do not fully understand.

The spider’s habitat specificity compounds the problem. Quiet, cryptic and closely tied to particular environmental conditions, it can disappear from an area long before anyone realises there is a conservation concern.

Sanbi says blue-footed baboon spiders appear in the international exotic pet trade with some regularity, although current levels of exploitation remain unknown.

Ngogodo says the uncertainty is significant because precaution is particularly important for species that may recover slowly from population losses. When breeding adults or immature individuals are removed from the wild, populations may struggle to recover.

Although spiders are often misunderstood, baboon spiders play an important role in healthy ecosystems. “They are nocturnal sit-and-wait predators that feed on small invertebrates such as beetles, grasshoppers, millipedes, cockroaches, crickets and other spiders. In this way, they contribute to regulating invertebrate populations and maintaining ecological balance,” she says.

Their presence can also reveal much about the condition of a habitat. “Their silk-lined burrow in undisturbed ground points to soil structure, shelter, prey availability and a functioning microhabitat. When these sites are disturbed or individuals are removed, the ecosystem is impacted.”

The blue-footed baboon spider has not yet been assessed for the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, meaning its global conservation status remains unknown. In South Africa, however, it is illegal to capture, possess or trade the species without a permit.

Conservationists encourage people to appreciate these spiders in their natural habitat rather than collect them. “However, this should be done responsibly,” Ngogodo says.

“Sharing the precise locations of rare or desirable species online can unintentionally attract collectors. Members of the public who encounter a blue-footed baboon spider can contribute to research by photographing it and submitting the record to Sanbi or the EWT.”

The blue-footed baboon spider occupies an uncomfortable conservation position: too small for widespread public attention, too obscure for most people to recognise, yet ecologically significant and facing mounting pressures.

Its story is a reminder that wildlife trafficking does not only threaten the animals that dominate headlines. If conservation is to protect entire ecosystems, it must also look beyond the species that capture public imagination.

“The smallest species may be the easiest to overlook but they are often among the clearest indicators of how much biodiversity remains hidden, vulnerable and in need of protection.”