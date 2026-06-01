Youth Day deadline set for Nando’s Hot Young Designer 2026 competition

Young South African designers are invited to create a signature lighting piece for Nando’s restaurants worldwide and accelerate their careers

South Africa’s next design success story could be waiting to be discovered.

Entries have opened for the 2026 edition of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) talent search, a competition that has spent the past decade helping emerging creatives turn promising ideas into thriving careers.

This year’s entry period carries special significance, with submissions closing on 16 June, Youth Day, a date that highlights the importance of creating opportunities for young South Africans to develop their talents and build sustainable careers in the creative industries.

Since its launch in 2016, the biennial Nando’s HYD programme has become one of the country’s leading design initiatives. Beyond the competition, it functions as a business accelerator that identifies emerging designer-makers and connects them with mentorship, commercial opportunities, industry networks and exposure on both local and international stages.

For the 2026 edition, participants are being challenged to design a striking linear light fixture that could ultimately be installed in Nando’s restaurants across the world.

Linear lighting typically consists of lighting elements arranged in a straight line, often suspended above tables or counters. Entrants are encouraged to create pieces that combine sculptural form with functionality, incorporating texture, colour and craftsmanship. Designers may also collaborate with artisans and crafters, while considering practical requirements such as transportation, installation and durability. Competition entries must be no longer than 1.4m and weigh less than 28kg.

The winning design could become part of Nando’s global visual identity, offering a rare opportunity for a young designer to see their work move beyond a portfolio piece and into commercial spaces across multiple countries.

The programme unfolds in three phases. The application stage invites aspiring designers to submit their concepts. Shortlisted finalists will then be selected to develop prototypes of their designs before a final winner is chosen.

The successful designer-maker will receive a tailored support programme that includes mentorship, market access, showcasing opportunities and engagement with some of South Africa’s leading designer-makers.

The impact of the programme can be seen in the careers of previous participants. Among them is designer Thabisa Mjo of Mash T. Design, who emerged as one of the inaugural winners in 2016. Mjo has described the experience as “life-altering”, saying it served as the catalyst that changed the direction of her professional journey.

The competition is managed by Clout/SA on behalf of Nando’s.

Entries for the 2026 Nando’s Hot Young Designer competition close on 16 June 2026. More information and entry details are available on the competition’s website.