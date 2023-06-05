‘Climate Whistleblowers’ NGO officially launched

(John McCann/M&G)

The Climate Whistleblowers (CW) group was launched in Paris on Monday to protect “individuals who expose wrongdoings that worsen the climate crisis and help them have a greater impact”.

The NGO is aligned with the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), which has protected “dozens of whistleblowers” on the continent “and spearheaded important disclosures and legal action”, according to a statement released by the group.

“By changing the narrative and creating a safe space for people to speak up, CW can help create a movement of unveiling wrongdoings that exacerbate the climate crisis.

“This mass movement will fuel the work of civil society, the media, legal actions and the climate movement who share the same goal of ending the vicious cycle we live in and building a better, safer world for everyone.”

France was chosen as the headquarters for the group because of its progressive whistleblower laws, including for the protection of whistleblower NGOs, said .

Other partners and supporters include the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Global Witness, Whistleblowing International Network, Fridays for Future (France), Human Rights Law Centre, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, European Investigative Collaboration, Blueprint for Free Speech, Notre Affaire À Tous, ARIA, The Signals Network, Les Amis de la Terre, and World’s Youth for Climate Justice, climate scientists such as Peter Kalmus, climate activistsKert Davies and Itamar Weizman and economists that include Lucas Chancel.