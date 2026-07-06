Durban July 130: The glamour and the glory

Africa’s premier horse racing and social spectacle, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, celebrated its 130th renewal on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Often dubbed “Africa’s greatest racing festival”, the event seamlessly blends world-class thoroughbred competition with high fashion, music and vibrant South African culture. This year’s edition lived up to its legendary status, delivering thrilling racing, record prize money and a stylish “Country Allure” theme that captivated attendees.

The Durban July Handicap, a Grade 1 race over 2 200m, has evolved since its inaugural running in 1897. What began as a modest contest has grown into one of the continent’s richest races. This year, sponsor Hollywoodbets elevated the stakes dramatically, offering a record-breaking total prize fund of R10 million. This is double the previous amount and the largest for any graded stakes race on African soil. The winning connections took home an unprecedented R6m, with prize money extended to the first 12 finishers for broader reward and competitiveness.

In a dramatic climax, horse number-11, Note To Self, a three-year-old gelding, stormed to victory in a come-from-the-back thrilling finish. Ridden by champion jockey Richard Fourie and trained by Justin Snaith, the horse collared stablemate Wish List in the closing stages to win by a narrow margin. King Pelles finished third. The victory marked Snaith’s sixth Durban July success, placing him just one win shy of equalling Syd Laird’s all-time record of seven. Note To Self’s triumph highlighted the depth of South African breeding and training talent, with connections including Varsfontein Stud and owners Messrs J I Bloch, Jonathan Snaith as well as Nancy Hossack.

Beyond the track, the Durban July is synonymous with fashion. The theme, “Country Allure”, invited racegoers, designers, celebrities and, nowadays, influencers to blend rural elegance, timeless charm and contemporary style. Attendees embraced sophisticated countryside-inspired looks. Think tailored equestrian elements, earthy tones, flowing fabrics and bold accessories evoking South African landscapes. Fashion highlights included standout appearances like Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi’s bold red ensemble and various winners in categories such as Exceptional Raceday Hat, Classic Racewear (Men and Women) and Most Striking Couple.

The Durban Fashion Fair and Young Designer Award showcased emerging talent, turning Greyville into a vibrant runway. Organisers noted the theme encouraged “bold, imaginative and unbridled creativity”, perfectly complementing the racing action. The event drew thousands under sunny skies, with entertainment, hospitality and social buzz amplifying the festive atmosphere that is mainly a sport event.