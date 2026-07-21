At 35, Gerald Mariemuthoo serves as a currency integrity investigator at the South African Reserve Bank, where he leads complex investigations into financial crime, illicit cash-related offences and threats to the integrity of South Africa's currency. Working closely with law enforcement agencies, he analyses intelligence, supports prosecutions and helps safeguard confidence in the country's financial system. Before joining the Reserve Bank, Mariemuthoo spent 13 years with the South African Police Service (SAPS), where he developed extensive expertise in criminal investigations and national security. He is also completing an MBA at Wits Business School, reflecting his belief that exceptional leaders never stop learning. His work has earned national, continental and global recognition, including the Forty Under 40 South Africa Banking and Finance Award, the Forty Under 40 Africa Special Honorary Award and the Forty Under 40 Global Special Honorary Award. He has also received commendations from the National Commissioner of the SAPS, the Minister of Police and the South African Reserve Bank. Grounded by faith and family, Mariemuthoo is equally passionate about developing future leaders through mentorship and service. He believes true success is measured not by titles or awards, but by integrity, service and the positive impact we leave on others. For him, leadership is about protecting institutions, uplifting people and leaving every place stronger than he found it.