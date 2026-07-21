At 35, Gerald Mariemuthoo serves as a currency integrity investigator at the South African Reserve Bank, where he leads complex investigations into financial crime, illicit cash-related offences and threats to the integrity of South Africa's currency. Working closely with law enforcement agencies, he analyses intelligence, supports prosecutions and helps safeguard confidence in the country's financial system. Before joining the Reserve Bank, Mariemuthoo spent 13 years with the South African Police Service (SAPS), where he developed extensive expertise in criminal investigations and national security. He is also completing an MBA at Wits Business School, reflecting his belief that exceptional leaders never stop learning. His work has earned national, continental and global recognition, including the Forty Under 40 South Africa Banking and Finance Award, the Forty Under 40 Africa Special Honorary Award and the Forty Under 40 Global Special Honorary Award. He has also received commendations from the National Commissioner of the SAPS, the Minister of Police and the South African Reserve Bank. Grounded by faith and family, Mariemuthoo is equally passionate about developing future leaders through mentorship and service. He believes true success is measured not by titles or awards, but by integrity, service and the positive impact we leave on others. For him, leadership is about protecting institutions, uplifting people and leaving every place stronger than he found it.
Tell us something about yourself that most people do not know. What hobby, passion or interest have you developed recently?:
Most people know me through my work in financial crime investigations, leadership and public speaking, but few know how deeply I enjoy mentoring and investing in the growth of young professionals. One of the most rewarding aspects of my journey is helping others recognise their potential before they see it in themselves. Many people assume that because I speak confidently on public platforms, it has always come naturally. In reality, I am naturally reflective and spend a great deal of time reading, learning and thinking before I speak. Recently, I have developed a passion for intentionally studying exceptional leaders, behavioural psychology and decision-making. I am fascinated by what enables individuals and organisations to thrive under pressure and lead with integrity, resilience and purpose.
What does your ideal day off look like? If you had no responsibilities for a day, how would you spend your time?
I would start the morning with prayer and quiet reflection, followed by a good workout to reset both mentally and physically. From there, I would enjoy breakfast with my family, because the people closest to me keep me grounded and remind me why I do what I do. I would spend part of the day reading a good book on leadership or history, or writing down ideas that have been on my mind. If time allowed, I would mentor a young professional over coffee or simply enjoy meaningful conversations with people I care about. I would end the day outdoors, watching the sunset or taking a long walk, appreciating the opportunity to pause before returning to a career that demands focus and resilience. For me, the perfect day is not about doing more; it is about reconnecting with the people, values and purpose that matter most.