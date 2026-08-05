Grief rarely ends with a funeral and Aphiwe Khambule believes neither should the support families receive. The chief operating officer of 21st Century Funeral Services is reshaping a traditionally conservative industry by pairing compassion with innovation to help families navigate loss long after the ceremony is over.

Khambule, 32, oversees the company's funeral and insurance operations, driving growth while expanding services beyond conventional funeral arrangements. Under her leadership, clients have access to rewards programmes that include grief counselling, travel benefits and financial support designed to ease unexpected hardship.

She is also leading the development of a memorial park offering sustainable burial solutions as KwaZulu-Natal faces mounting pressure on available burial space.

In 2025, Khambule became the youngest recipient of the Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year award, recognising her work in modernising a sector rarely associated with innovation.