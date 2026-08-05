Democracy does not begin at the ballot box. It begins when citizens understand how power works and how to hold it accountable.

Hlumelo Xaba is helping strengthen that foundation by making local governance more accessible, understandable and relevant to ordinary South Africans. As a research officer at Civic Root Advocacy, Xaba, 27, develops civic education content for the Local Democracy Accountability Initiative while conducting policy analysis on local government and South Africa's evolving political landscape.

Holding an honours degree in public administration, he is driven by the belief that informed citizens are essential to building responsive, accountable institutions.

His growing influence in the governance space has earned national recognition. In 2025, Xaba attended the G20 Leaders' Summit as an analyst, gaining first-hand insight into global policymaking and was selected to present research at the South African Local Government Association's inaugural Good Governance Indaba, contributing to conversations on strengthening governance at municipal level.