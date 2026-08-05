In Joy Tinyiko Sithole's kitchen, every ingredient tells a story. Sorghum, Bambara beans, marula fruit and black-eyed peas are more than recipes waiting to be rediscovered — they are living expressions of South Africa's history, culture and resilience. At 33, Sithole has made it her mission to ensure those stories are not forgotten. As founder of LetsCookMzansi, she is leading a growing movement to celebrate and reimagine indigenous South African cuisine. Through recipes, digital storytelling and product development, she reaches more than 100 000 followers across social media, challenging outdated perceptions that traditional foods are "poverty food" and instead positioning them as nutritious, climate-smart and worthy of a place on modern tables.