In Joy Tinyiko Sithole's kitchen, every ingredient tells a story. Sorghum, Bambara beans, marula fruit and black-eyed peas are more than recipes waiting to be rediscovered — they are living expressions of South Africa's history, culture and resilience. At 33, Sithole has made it her mission to ensure those stories are not forgotten. As founder of LetsCookMzansi, she is leading a growing movement to celebrate and reimagine indigenous South African cuisine. Through recipes, digital storytelling and product development, she reaches more than 100 000 followers across social media, challenging outdated perceptions that traditional foods are "poverty food" and instead positioning them as nutritious, climate-smart and worthy of a place on modern tables.
Her passion has grown into the LetsCookMzansi food range, featuring products including Xigugu, a traditional sorghum and peanut snack, baked goods and seasonal marula jelly. National audiences also discovered her advocacy on The Taste Master SA Season 6, where she showcased indigenous ingredients such as sorghum, marula and mopane worms, proving they belong in contemporary cuisine.
Holding a European master's degree in Migration and Intercultural Relations, Sithole believes education and cultural preservation go hand in hand. Inspired by her mother and generations of women before her, she continues to honour the wisdom passed down around rural cooking fires, ensuring South Africa's culinary heritage is preserved for generations to come.