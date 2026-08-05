At 35, Nokwanda Sihlali is documenting the stories that rarely make headlines but shape the lives of millions of South Africans. As a researcher at the University of Cape Town's Land and Accountability Research Centre (LARC), she explores the intersection of land rights, customary law and rural governance, producing research that informs policy, strengthens advocacy and amplifies the voices of communities too often overlooked.

Working within the Alliance for Rural Democracy, Sihlali combines legal and policy analysis with community-based research to advance the recognition and protection of informal land rights. Her work is grounded in the belief that meaningful social change begins by listening to the lived experiences of those most affected by inequality.

But Sihlali's commitment to justice extends beyond research. In 2025, she was nominated for the Empowerment in Action Awards for her work supporting girls and women in Cape Town. The same year, she published her debut poetry collection, Kwandis Shandis, which was shortlisted for Book Lounge's Book of the Year, cementing her place as both a researcher and creative voice.