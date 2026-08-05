Turning agricultural water treatment technology is at the heart of Nonkululeko Malomane's research. The 31-year-old PhD candidate in chemistry at the University of South Africa's Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability is developing environmentally friendly nanomaterials from sugar cane bagasse, orange peels and other agricultural waste to tackle some of the toughest water contaminants. Her research targets endocrine-disrupting chemicals, antimicrobial resistance genes and harmful bacteria that conventional treatment methods often fail to remove.

By immobilising these nanomaterials onto recycled polystyrene, she is creating sustainable, reusable technologies that could improve water quality while reducing waste and preventing secondary pollution. Her work reaches beyond the laboratory. Malomane is a co-inventor of a filed UK patent application for a sunlight-activated antimicrobial technology designed to improve household water safety in underserved communities.