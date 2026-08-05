"Focus on the problem, not the prestige." It is the best career advice Trishen Reddy has received and the principle that continues to shape his career.

Rather than pursuing accolades, he measures success by the tangible difference his work makes to businesses, communities and South Africa's economy.

Reddy is a senior process engineer and project manager at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Holding a master of engineering in chemical engineering, he leads research and engineering projects that translate scientific innovation into practical solutions for industry.

Reddy's work focuses on strengthening the competitiveness of South Africa's small, medium and micro enterprises, helping businesses innovate, improve processes and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Among his proudest achievements is contributing to initiatives that advance the CSIR's mission of driving socio-economic prosperity through research and innovation.

Seeing technology deliver measurable benefits for businesses and communities has reinforced his belief that engineering is ultimately about people.