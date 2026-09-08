Safa election erupts as Zungu cries foul

The battle for control of South African football took an explosive turn on Monday when presidential candidate Sandile Zungu accused the incumbent leadership of the South African Football Association of financial inducements, systematic regional victimisation and electoral fraud.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, the AmaZulu FC president attacked Safa president Danny Jordaan’s administration before Saturday’s elective congress, declaring that "the era for monkey tricks is over".

Zungu’s campaign launch alleged deep structural fractures in the governing body. Beyond the political crossfire lies a struggle over governance, accountability and the administrative machinery that dictates the health of football in South Africa.

Central to his grievances is the alleged manipulation of Safa’s 52 electoral regions. The Durban-born businessman alleged that regions pushing for leadership changes have faced deliberate administrative punishment, while key football figures have been disqualified from Saturday's vote.

“We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to the regions,” Zungu said.

“There was an attempt to change leadership which did not succeed and as punishment, they are being disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections. As I am talking, there are consultations with legal counsel to see how to take that matter forward and, trust me, we take it very, very seriously.”

Zungu further alleged that financial inducements were actively deployed over the weekend to influence voting delegates before the secret ballot.

“The monkey tricks will not take anybody anywhere,” he said. “We are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast. It happened over the weekend. Money is being dished out. But we have the upper hand and we will win these elections.”