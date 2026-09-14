Sandile Zungu breaks his silence after Safa defeat—“I was rubbed the wrong way”

AmaZulu FC owner and businessman Sandile Zungu says he was rubbed the wrong way by the processes surrounding the South African Football Association (Safa) presidential election after losing to incumbent Danny Jordaan.

At the elective congress held on 12 September 2026 in Midrand, Jordaan secured a fourth term with a whopping 157 votes to Zungu’s 82. The result extended Jordaan’s leadership, which began in 2013.

Zungu, who entered the race as a high-profile challenger promising reform, governance improvements and a more professional approach to the game, conceded defeat shortly afterwards.

Speaking to the media after the congress, Zungu accepted the outcome and confirmed he would not challenge through any legal processes. He noted that the voting delegates had exercised their democratic rights under Safa’s statutes.

However, he expressed clear dissatisfaction with the lead-up to the poll.

“The processes leading to the adoption of credentials were less than satisfactory. Absolutely less than satisfactory,” he said, while stressing that he would take no further action on the matter.

Zungu’s comments reflected broader frustrations voiced during his campaign. In the days before the election he had accused opponents of “dirty tricks,” alleging that certain regions supportive of change have been barred or from participating, along with some legends and associate members.

Four regions, reportedly aligned with his camp, were ultimately disqualified for failing to hold their own elections in time. Zungu has described the atmosphere as one of punishment for those pushing for leadership change and claimed there have been attempts at electoral interference.

In post-election remarks, he went further on the need for structural reform.

“I wish Safa was run professionally,” he told reporters. “I really wish it was run professionally and there could be certainty that if you entered any race involving Safa that you’ll be assured of fair play … If I was to throw myself into the same environment with the same kind of rules, that is what is called classical stupidity. You’re doing the same thing and expecting different outcomes.”

He later broke his silence more fully and bitterly on Facebook, sharing his honest sentiments: “It is said that victory has a thousand fathers and defeat is an orphan. Not this time! My defeat at the Safa presidential elections has defied that proverb. I am proud that this defeat has many fathers and mothers.

“We dared to shine the light on izikhekhelembana (cupcakes). We identified the problems, we tabled the solutions and we offered to step forward to serve and get things done. My sincere thanks to all of you, my Facebook friends who walked this journey with me. Your love and encouragement carried me.

“To my critics, I hear you and I thank you even though some of you are just talking nonsense. Roosevelt was right: credit belongs to the man in the arena, not to those cold and timid souls who have never known victory or defeat.

“Until then, I love you all, friends and critics alike.”

Despite the defeat, Zungu indicated he would continue contributing to South African football through AmaZulu and remained interested in elevating the Safa brand rather than adding further negativity.