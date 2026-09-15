Sixth woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni as fear grows among residents

Fear is deepening among women in Ekurhuleni after the body of another woman was found in Kwa-Thema, Springs, earlier today, bringing to six the number of women whose bodies have been discovered across the municipality over about two months.

The latest body was found near the Blesbokspruit River as police continued investigating a series of deaths that have left communities around Kempton Park and surrounding areas increasingly anxious.

Police have not confirmed that the cases are connected but investigators are examining possible similarities between them.

For women living and working in the affected communities, the deaths have changed how they move through their neighbourhoods.

Siyamthanda Msomi, a Rhodesfield resident, said she had become increasingly frightened about travelling to work in the mornings and no longer felt comfortable walking or skating alone.

“It’s very nerve-wracking because it’s completely dangerous in this field,” she said.

Msomi said she tried to have someone accompany her to work because she feared for her life.

She had seen a police vehicle in the area but wanted officers to patrol more consistently.

“I feel like there should be more,” she said.

Msomi said the similarities reported between some of the deaths had heightened her fears and hinted at the possibility of a serial killer operating in the area.

However, police have not confirmed this.

Acting Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana said on Sunday that it was too early to conclude that the deaths were connected or that they involved one perpetrator.

He said investigators had identified some similarities between the cases but were considering all possibilities, including whether multiple suspects were involved or whether the deaths were separate investigations.

Kekana said the investigation would be guided by evidence rather than speculation.

He said the SAPS had mobilised a multidisciplinary team to investigate the deaths. The team included detectives, forensic specialists, tracking teams, K9 Search and Rescue teams and specialists from the Investigative Psychology Unit. Investigators were examining individual dockets, evidence, timelines, locations, victim profiles and the circumstances surrounding each death to establish whether the cases were linked.