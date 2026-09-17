WE ARE HIRING: General News Reporter

Job Purpose

We are looking for an ambitious, tenacious, and insightful General News Reporter who shares our mission and vision to join our newsroom.

In this role, you will cover breaking news, develop deep analytical pieces, and break exclusive public-interest stories. You should thrive under deadline pressure, possess strong investigative instincts, and have a deep understanding of South Africa's political, economic, and social landscape.

Key Responsibilities

Pitch, report, and write clear, accurate, and compelling general news stories for both digital daily publishing and the weekly print edition.

Uncover original angles, cultivate reliable sources across government, civil society, and the private sector, and produce exclusive breaking stories.

Go beyond the "what" to explain the "why" and "what next," providing readers with context on current affairs in South Africa and the broader region.

Utilize digital tools, multimedia assets, and social media to maximize story reach and reader engagement.

Ensure all reporting strictly adheres to the South African Press Code, media law, and high ethical standards.

Work closely with sub-editors, visual journalists, and data editors to produce engaging visual and interactive content. Key Requirements

3–5+ years of professional journalism experience at a recognized news outlet or digital media platform.

Deep understanding of South African politics, constitutional democracy, social justice issues, and economic policy.

Proven track record of cultivating reliable, diverse sources and breaking original news.

Strong writing, interviewing, and analytical skills with the ability to turn complex issues into clear, engaging narratives quickly.

Familiarity with Content Management Systems (CMS), basic SEO best practices, and leveraging digital tools for research and audience outreach.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism, Communications, Political Science, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience). Preferred Qualifications

Fluency in two or more South African official languages.

Experience with data journalism tools or public records requests (PAIA).

Previous exposure to print production cycles as well as fast-paced digital newsrooms. What the M&G offers

The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.

A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.

Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications. If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.

How to apply