Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

WE ARE HIRING: News Editor

2 min read
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Position Summary:
The Mail & Guardian newspaper and the M&G Online are on the lookout for a talented and dynamic news editor to join our team in Johannesburg. The newspaper and website are known for in-depth, analytical, high quality, no-nonsense news features from South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world. It’s an alternative, intelligent look at the world.

Main Responsibilities

  • Provide a competitive national weekly news package for the Mail & Guardian, including a strong front page, international and African news
  • Initiate and manage weekly, medium-term and long-term diaries
  • Manage the Mail & Guardian’s newsroom and regional correspondents, and co-ordinate and evaluate news from a range of sources, including the electronic media, social media, wire services and the M&G Centre for Investigative Journalism
  • In close collaboration with the Mail & Guardian Online, help set the website’s daily news agenda and co-ordinate it with the weekly agenda of the newspaper. This will also require decisions about the deployment of reporters across platforms.
  • Plan the presentation of news stories and packages, including the use of graphics, illustrations and other visual elements.
  • Manage the resources of the newsroom efficiently
  • Mentor young journalists in the newsroom, monitor their work and provide guidance to the editor on questions of their performance and development

Required Skills

  • Excellent knowledge of media law and ethics
  • First-class English language skills
  • A firm grasp of current affairs, especially locally
  • Senior editorial experience at a national title
  • A thorough understanding of the Mail & Guardian news brand

Highly advantageous experience & skills:

  • Strong organisational skills

Characteristics & competencies:

  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Exceptional planning and implementation skills
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure
  • Able to meet deadlines
  • Strong analytical ability

Required Qualifications

  • A degree in journalism or similar qualification

If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to hr@mg.co.za before or on 30 September 2026.