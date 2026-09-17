WE ARE HIRING: News Editor

Position Summary:
The Mail & Guardian newspaper and the M&G Online are on the lookout for a talented and dynamic news editor to join our team in Johannesburg. The newspaper and website are known for in-depth, analytical, high quality, no-nonsense news features from South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world. It’s an alternative, intelligent look at the world.
Main Responsibilities
- Provide a competitive national weekly news package for the Mail & Guardian, including a strong front page, international and African news
- Initiate and manage weekly, medium-term and long-term diaries
- Manage the Mail & Guardian’s newsroom and regional correspondents, and co-ordinate and evaluate news from a range of sources, including the electronic media, social media, wire services and the M&G Centre for Investigative Journalism
- In close collaboration with the Mail & Guardian Online, help set the website’s daily news agenda and co-ordinate it with the weekly agenda of the newspaper. This will also require decisions about the deployment of reporters across platforms.
- Plan the presentation of news stories and packages, including the use of graphics, illustrations and other visual elements.
- Manage the resources of the newsroom efficiently
- Mentor young journalists in the newsroom, monitor their work and provide guidance to the editor on questions of their performance and development
Required Skills
- Excellent knowledge of media law and ethics
- First-class English language skills
- A firm grasp of current affairs, especially locally
- Senior editorial experience at a national title
- A thorough understanding of the Mail & Guardian news brand
Highly advantageous experience & skills:
- Strong organisational skills
Characteristics & competencies:
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Exceptional planning and implementation skills
- Ability to work accurately under pressure
- Able to meet deadlines
- Strong analytical ability
Required Qualifications
- A degree in journalism or similar qualification
If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.
How to apply
If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to hr@mg.co.za before or on 30 September 2026.