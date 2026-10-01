Growing up in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Atlehang Nkotha wanted to pursue many careers before streamlining her subject choices towards commerce. In her first year at university, she hoped to become an economist. But everything changed in her final year when she began selling products and discovered she had a natural aptitude for business management and entrepreneurship.She realised she was not simply looking for a career; she was discovering her purpose. If she could speak to her younger self, Nkotha would tell her to be unapologetic about being bold, talented and capable in many things. She believes she did not choose her career; in many ways, her career chose her.She leads Educate Women Africa, a youth-led organisation focused on empowering women and girls through education. Her work includes briefing her team, reviewing and approving work, meeting potential partners, developing concepts and translating ideas into action. Her favourite part is developing an idea and watching it unfold into something meaningful.Nkotha is motivated by working alongside young people who can identify problems and work together to solve them, as well as by seeing the effect of their work. Hearing teachers say girls in the Young Lioness Fellowship are improving academically or being selected as prefects reminds her why the work matters. Educate Women Africa's programmes include They Deserve Education, the Young Lioness Fellowship and the Early Birds Tournament. In 2026, it hosted its first Cultivating the Lioness Summit. The Young Lioness Fellowship is particularly meaningful to Nkotha because it supports girls during a critical stage of their lives, nurturing leadership, entrepreneurship, personal development and ambition while connecting them with opportunities.She holds a BCom Economics and international trade cum laude, a BComHons business management and an MCom business management cum laude from Nelson Mandela University. She received the Chancellor Award for Best Masters by Research at the Gradstar Awards Top 100.Nkotha's journey has taught her that flexibility, adaptability, urgency and integrity are essential. She believes in creating an environment where people can thrive. She also believes in being a safe woman leader. A lesson from a university cashier remains with her: "Do your best and God will do the rest." Outside work, she enjoys family time, playing with her nephews and niece and dancing. Nkotha describes herself as joyful and a nurturer.