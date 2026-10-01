Growing up in Umlazi in a strong matriarchal home, Ayanda Mafuleka was shaped by her grandmothers who taught her strength, faith and the importance of looking beyond herself. At age six, she told one them that she wanted to become whatever would give her enough money to help people. The response was that she should become uRhulumente (government). Ironically, Mafuleka would go on to work in the public sector.She passed her CTA on her fifth attempt, left the security of a permanent job to complete her articles and qualified as a CA(SA) at 32. The experience taught her that progress means having the courage to continue. She was also a child who stuttered. Today, speaking, leading and using her voice are central to her work, which sits at the intersection of skills development, governance, public funds and partnerships.But behind every number, policy and programme, she sees a person. For Mafuleka, the question is whether the work she does can benefit someone else. That could mean a person receiving a first opportunity, a woman moving into leadership or a family whose trajectory changes because a young person receives an internship.Creating access for women and young people remains closest to her heart. The #1000 Women Leadership Development Programme has supported more than 2 000 women leaders across the private and public sectors. Work with the Graça Machel Trust has supported about 600 women entrepreneurs, helping unlock more than R42 million in funding and access to markets, as well as networks, resources, sponsorship and decision-making spaces.Mafuleka is proud of Fasset's consecutive clean audits and strong organisational performance. She also served on the Eskom board from 2022 to 2025. Her recognition includes the Legacy Leader Award, Saica SDG Champion Award and Gender Icon Award.But her greatest professional satisfaction, she says, is paying it forward. Her message to young people is to do the work, learn the rules but never lose their voice.