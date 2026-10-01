Botlhale Mokone, the founder and chief executive of FortunIQ Fuels, has built her career around resilience, entrepreneurship and a determination to create opportunities for others.From Soshanguve, Mokone became a mother while young and remembers carrying her sick son through the rain to a clinic because she did not have a car.She was told that becoming a young mother meant she would probably not amount to much. Mokone chose to redefine that expectation. Entrepreneurship became a way for her to change her circumstances. Mokone has built businesses, employed people, experienced success, lost businesses and endured serious financial hardship before picking herself up and starting all over again.The experiences shaped her belief that resilience is not simply surviving difficulty but learning from it and building differently.Today, Mokone leads FortunIQ Fuels, a petroleum wholesale supply, fuel logistics and compliance business.She entered an industry in which women, particularly young black women, remain underrepresented.Her ambition extends beyond supplying fuel to creating employment, opening opportunities for emerging transport operators and encouraging other young women to enter industries in which they might not yet see themselves represented.Her work has earned recognition through the Women in Energy Leadership Award in Abuja, Nigeria, the Icons of Africa Awards, the 2026 Rising Star Awards and the 2026 JCI South Africa Ten Outstanding Young Persons honour.Mokone is also a graduate of the Graça Machel Trust x Fasset Women Creating Wealth Programme and was selected as one of 200 delegates for the Lincoln Mali Youth Leadership Programme.She has been nominated for the African Business Chamber African Business Awards and Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation's Africa's 100 Most Influential Young Africans.She holds a diploma in law and an LLB from Unisa.She plans to grow FortunIQ Fuels into technology-enabled logistics and cleaner energy solutions such as biofuels.Outside business, she is a mother, wife, avid reader and lifelong learner.