Bronwyn Waner's relationship with money began long before she became a certified financial planner, HeartHealing practitioner and founder of Boco, Growth Financial Planning and Dare to Flourish.Growing up, Waner saw very different relationships with money. Her mother struggled financially, lived in government housing and sometimes relied on financial help from Waner's father. She also saw people living with little who could still be happy. Her father and stepmother were middle class and sacrificed to give her opportunities and an education, while other family members were wealthy. The contrasting experiences taught her that money did not automatically remove pain, fear or struggle. Whether someone had little or a great deal, money carried meaning and emotion. Her entrepreneurial father could make money. One of her favourite childhood memories is watching him sell caps and flags at rugby games using a group of runners, then return home to count the cash on the bed. She remembers throwing the money into the air.Although Waner wanted to be a psychologist as a child, she became a certified financial planner.She entered financial services because she was good at sales but after more than a decade in the industry, her focus shifted from products to people. Through growth financial planning, she saw that an excellent financial plan did not always mean someone was emotionally ready to live it. The gap led Waner into behavioural coaching, HeartHealing® and Dare to Flourish, combining her financial-planning background with an interest in the human side of money. Her framework explores seven relationships with money: receiving, earning, spending, giving, keeping, saving and growing.Waner's work also led to Boco, a platform to help people find trusted, vetted support while giving coaches a professional space to become visible, bookable and paid. Her dream is for Boco to become a place people turn to when they know something needs to change but do not know where to begin.