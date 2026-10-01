Buyi Mafoko grew up in a family where entrepreneurship and problem-solving were part of everyday life. Her father was an entrepreneur, her mother was involved in hospitality ventures and her grandmother found creative ways to earn an income.Those early experiences shaped Mafoko's understanding of entrepreneurship long before she had a name for it. In high school, she sold sweets and snacks to her peers.Her entrepreneurial journey began formally while studying at Wits, where she sold everyday essentials to students.Mafoko's experience at Media24 and postgraduate business studies later gave her the skills to pursue entrepreneurship full-time.Her work through Noble Luxury and Africa on Luxury has allowed her to research and contribute to conversations about African luxury, culture and the creative economy.She is now also pursuing a PhD in luxury marketing, continuing a long-standing commitment to learning.At Matte BLK, no two days are the same. Mafoko moves between business strategy, clients, people, creative work and building the company's future.She is particularly interested in solving problems for overlooked and underserved consumers, which has informed the business's work with township and rural communities.One of her most meaningful projects has been WalletWise, a Standard Bank initiative through which Matte BLK has helped make financial education more accessible and culturally relevant to communities often excluded by conventional communication.The programme has reached millions of South Africans and created hundreds of jobs.The Covid-19 pandemic brought Matte BLK close to closing but Mafoko used the experience to reconsider its purpose and rebuild around a clearer social mission.She identifies authenticity, curiosity, continuous learning and genuine relationships as central to all she does.Her ambition extends beyond personal success.Mafoko is focused on building businesses and platforms that can outlive her and create opportunities for others, while making entrepreneurial journeys less lonely through the knowledge she has gained along the way.