Dineo Aloysia Mofokeng, director of Progressive Primary Health Care (PPHC), was born and raised in Botshabelo. She grew up in an underprivileged family and used education to help lift her family out of poverty. She holds a higher certificate in management and has completed several short courses related to her work. Looking back, Mofokeng says she would advise her younger self to obtain a degree before getting married.Mofokeng is a community leader, social development advocate and health activist focused on improving the lives of vulnerable and underserved people in South Africa. As founder and leader of PPHC, she has helped strengthen access to healthcare, HIV and TB services, gender-based violence prevention and community development.Through the organisation, Mofokeng has supported HIV testing and counselling, TB screening, treatment adherence support, prevention of mother-to-child transmission awareness, healthy lifestyle programmes and mental health support.A significant achievement under her leadership has been PPHC's adherence club programmes, which reached 34 546 patients in the Lejweleputswa district. The organisation has worked closely with the department of health and participated in civil society platforms and provincial HIV and Aids structures.She also advocates for gender-based violence prevention, women's empowerment, youth development, community safety and access to legal support. She has facilitated community dialogues, awareness campaigns, empowerment initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening community voices and accountability.Her work has received recognition from the Lejweleputswa District Aids Council and the Soul City Rise programme. She received a Women of Integrity award from Cleveland.Mofokeng is chairperson of the South African National Aids Council Women's Sector in the Free State and international chairperson of the women's chapter of Soil of Africa Advocacy Movement.Her qualifications include epidemiology from the University of the Western Cape and research on HIV and TB from the University of the Free State.