Dr Farana Boodhram's career has taken her from banking and the corporate sector to mining, logistics, education and entrepreneurship, with each chapter shaping her approach to leadership, resilience and innovation.One of the most defining experiences of her life has been motherhood.After losing five children, the birth and survival of her daughter changed her priorities.Boodhram resigned from a corporate role with a stable income to become a full-time mother, a decision that ultimately gave her the courage to create opportunities through entrepreneurship. Her work is driven by a desire to address exclusion through innovation.As the owner of a mining company specialising in underground roof support and ventilation, she saw how women were forced to compromise their dignity because protective clothing was not designed for them.This led to the invention of the patented Forever Farana Coverall, designed to improve safety and dignity for women in mining.MiDesk began as a grade 10 science project initiated by Boodhram's husband and daughter, who envisioned a portable desk to help children study with dignity. Boodhram refined the design by adding a solar light, trolley feature and seat, then prototyped it and prepared it for market.The resulting wheelie schoolbag transforms into a desk and chair, with a solar light and USB charger. The social enterprise has received Unesco endorsement and aims to impact a million children by 2030 while addressing six of the United Nations' sustainable development goals.Boodhram, who grew up in Glencoe, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, holds a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town, an executive MBA from the university's Graduate School of Business and a qualification in women's empowerment from Cornell University.Her achievements include the Forbes 50 Over 50 Global list, the EY Winning Women Award and the AWIMA Leadership Award for Gender Equality.Boodhram is also a Vital Voices Global ambassador and has received the World Women Super Achiever Award.Outside work, she enjoys oil painting, travelling and cooking.