Dr Lerato Matsaunyane

Dr Lerato Bame Tsalaemang Matsaunyane, lekgarebe La Mahikeng (young woman of Mahikeng), is a scientist and advocate for agricultural transformation whose career reflects purpose, perseverance and an openness to the unexpected.

Her journey into science was rooted in genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology and laboratory science.

As Matsaunyane's career developed, she came to recognise that research creates its greatest value when it reaches people and communities. This insight has shaped her work, driving her to build bridges between scientific discovery, farmers, communities, industry and policymakers.

With more than two decades of experience spanning molecular biology, agricultural extension and farmer development, Matsaunyane works at the intersection of science, innovation, rural development and policy.

Her work focuses on building global alliances for smallholder development. She also invests in the future of agricultural science through postgraduate supervision and mentorship, nurturing MSc and PhD researchers and strengthening the pipeline of scientists equipped to address emerging food-system challenges. She supports initiatives that expose educators and learners to advanced agricultural sciences.

Matsaunyane champions smallholder and community development, supporting farmers from household, school and community gardens to emerging commercial enterprises.

She also advances women and youth-focused food security initiatives, providing agronomic skills that support household nutrition, livelihoods and income generation.

As research team manager at the Agricultural Research Council, she builds partnerships with provincial departments and other stakeholders to ensure research responds to ecological, economic and farming realities.

She is also a regular keynote speaker and contributor to national and international agricultural platforms.

Matsaunyane's academic qualifications include a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Johannesburg, a master's degree in plant science and an honours degree in genetics from the University of Pretoria and BSc in biological science from the University of Free State.