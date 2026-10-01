Dr Lindy Leonie Esterhuizen is a senior researcher at the Agricultural Research Council South Africa, where she works on viruses that affect agricultural crops. Her work allows her to solve real-world problems by investigating new diseases, identifying the pathogens responsible, understanding how they spread and behave and finding practical ways to help farmers and industry manage them.

She holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Johannesburg.

Over the years, Esterhuizen has learnt not to hold too tightly to an idea or fact because knowledge is never fixed. She often thinks of scientific concepts as boxes. People like to classify the world and place things into neat categories because it helps them make sense of complexity. But not every box has clear boundaries. Nature does not always fit neatly into the categories people create. Organisms surprise researchers, exceptions emerge and new discoveries force scientists to rethink where the boundaries lie.

This keeps Esterhuizen humble and reminds her to remain open to new possibilities.

She enjoys the variety of plant virology. One day she might analyse sequence data on a computer; the next, she might be in the laboratory detecting a pathogen. She might conduct greenhouse trials or work on farms, where the effects of disease become tangible. Diseases can affect not only plants but also a farmer's livelihood, an agricultural industry and food production.

Mentoring younger scientists has become increasingly important. Esterhuizen enjoys watching young researchers gain confidence, develop their own judgement and discover a genuine interest in the field. She believes every person in a team matters, regardless of title or level, and that everyone should share in the success and recognition that follow difficult work.

The philosophy also shapes the culture she tries to create in her virology group. She enjoys baking and often brings colleagues together over cheesecake or healthier banana-and-zucchini bread. The informal moments create connections, strengthen the group and remind people that they are valued and cared for.