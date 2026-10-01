For Dr Moleboheng Mokhele, the path to entrepreneurship began with questions she asked as a mother. When her two sons, Wavhudi and Rivhavhudi, experienced speech and language delays as children, she wanted to understand how children learn, communicate and make sense of the world.That curiosity took the scientist and researcher on a journey from plant pathology and microbiology into education. She completed a PhD in natural sciences education and is now a senior lecturer and researcher at North-West University, where her work focuses on Stem education, self-directed learning and innovation.At the centre of Mokhele's work is the Renewable Rangers Educational Carpet Game, an educational innovation developed from her belief that children can encounter science from an early age through play, stories, movement, culture and the world around them. The game introduces children to Stem, renewable energy, sustainability and problem-solving while reflecting African identities, languages and experiences.For Mokhele, the significance of the project lies in how an idea born from a mother's concern developed into research, an educational innovation and an emerging enterprise through Warinova (Pty) Ltd. She says the experience has shown her that research can move beyond academic publication to reach families, teachers and communities.Mokhele's transition into entrepreneurship has also brought a different kind of learning. While she has expertise in science, research and education, she is learning about intellectual property, manufacturing, markets, pricing and building a sustainable enterprise.Her journey has brought international opportunities and recognition. In 2025, she was a research fellow at the Swiss Distance University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland and a visiting scholar at the University of Idaho in the United States. She was also named a Top 60 Young Scientist in South Africa in 2024 and received North-West University's Innovation and Intellectual Property Award in 2025. Mokhele remains driven by a belief that children should see themselves as capable of understanding science and creating solutions.Her work, she says, is ultimately about helping children imagine themselves as scientists, innovators and problem-solvers.Away from academia and entrepreneurship, she is simply "Mama" - a mother who says her children continue to remind her to remain curious, humble and hopeful.