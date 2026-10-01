Felicia Naiwa Sithebe, the co-founder of Actor Spaces, grew up in a big family in Migson Manor, near Lenasia South. Her parents taught her that while they would provide what she needed, she had to work for what she wanted. Sithebe's work involves aligning the Actor Spaces team across casting, its academy, digital platforms and events.Sithebe is proud that many team members are young people the organisation has trained, alongside interns who gain industry experience. She enjoys creating an inclusive space that develops talent and inspires people to find opportunities in film and television, particularly women and young creatives. She contributes to the industry by spotlighting local actors and preserving their stories and work.As a young actor, Sithebe saw how often actors were misunderstood and undervalued. She and her partner wanted to create a space where actors could feel seen and appreciated for their contribution to society. The vision became Actor Spaces. It celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Beyond casting projects including The Polygamist, 180, Bad Influencer and Marked, the work most meaningful to her is outreach: supporting and celebrating industry legends, creating opportunities for creatives in the disability community and developing platforms that give women greater access to film and television through her role as president of Women in Film & Television South Africa.Sithebe is proud of Actor Spaces' growth into a reputable platform, with activations in Zambia and online engagement across 12 African countries. Its initiatives have trained Deaf actors, and she has been appointed president of Wift SA. She has received the Amplifier Award from the Women in Film & TV Africa Awards in Nigeria and was recognised as first runner-up at the Gauteng Women of Excellence Awards.Navigating health challenges and a lupus diagnosis shaped Sithebe. She chose not to let it define her. Instead, it taught her to savour life, practise self-affirmation and continually give her best.Her message to other is to just do. Doubt should not be given too much time. Every small action - the call, the email, the first step - is a win that can lead to something bigger. Sithebe believes people should ask themselves what they want to be known for.