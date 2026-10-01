Keamogetswe Matsho is a writer, entrepreneur and business leader whose career brings together her passion for literacy, publishing, construction and creating opportunities for others. Born and partly raised in Mmabatho in North West, Matsho moved to Gauteng in 1998. It has remained her home ever since.From a young age, she knew she wanted to be a writer and a businesswoman. She sold lollipops and frozen yoghurt, among other things, at school to make extra money. She also wrote love letters for friends for extra income.Today, Matsho is the managing director of Maru Maphiri Group, her literacy and publishing company, and an executive director at Grade 9CE construction company Cebekhulu Construction. Her work spans strategic decision-making, fundraising, project development and building businesses.She enjoys turning ideas into ventures that create value for others, particularly women. Matsho is passionate about opening doors through recruitment, procurement, mentorship and entrepreneurship.Her biggest inspiration has been her mother, whose grit and ambition showed her the value of doing the work. Dr Nondumiso Mzizana also played an important role in shaping her outlook. She first encountered Mzizana in Destiny magazine while at university and was inspired by her story. Mzizana later became her mentor and employer, reinforcing Matsho's belief that young women need to see people who reflect what they aspire to become.Writing has been a constant throughout her journey. Through Maphiri's Marvellous Money Moves, Maphiri's Power Moves and the Mini-Mogul Finance Journal, she combines storytelling with financial literacy and entrepreneurial thinking. Her North Star is improving children's literacy in South Africa while helping young people understand money, business and possibility from an early age.Among her 2026 milestones are publishing the Maphiri series, being selected as a Woolworths Youth Makers winner, joining the board of Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and becoming an executive director in construction.